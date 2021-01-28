14:00 | 28.01.2021

Fluence Hires Jordon Musser as Chief Product Officer

Fluence by OSRAM (Fluence), a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and agriculture production, announced the appointment of Jordon Musser to chief product officer. Musser joins Fluence from Dallas, Texas-based Flex Lighting Solutions, a division of Flex that provides LED high-bay fixtures to commercial and industrial facilities throughout the world. Musser served as Flex Lighting Solutions’ global head of commercial and horticulture LED products and technology, developing horticulture lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and agriculture growers. “Fluence is at an exciting, critical junction in our growth,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “As the demand for LED technology continues to grow, Jordon’s deep product design and development expertise will strengthen Fluence’s product roadmap to meet the diverse needs of global cultivators. We’re thrilled to welcome Jordon to Fluence’s leadership team and look forward to the continued development of our leading LED solutions.” During his tenure at Flex Lighting Solutions, Musser served in various product development, design and engineering roles across multiple company divisions. His award-winning work in the company’s commercial products, aviation and defense sectors foreshadowed his future success overseeing Flex Lighting Solutions’ horticulture division. Musser was responsible for growing the nascent division to its current stature: a multi-department global organization delivering LED technology to customers throughout the world. “After spending a number of years in the horticulture lighting space, I’m honored to join the team at one of the industry’s leading manufacturers,” Musser said. “I’ve seen how innovative lighting solutions are empowering growers to deliver high-quality food and medicine to their customers and was particularly attracted to Fluence’s dedication to researching how light can yield a healthier, more sustainable world. I’m eager to work closely with the global research team and apply the latest in photobiology research to Fluence’s expanding portfolio.” For more information on Fluence and its products, visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence by OSRAM

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM, creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are based in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. For more information about Fluence, visit https://fluence.science.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005342/en/