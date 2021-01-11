|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:21 | 11.01.2021
Fluor Awarded Reimbursable Services Contract for North America’s First Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Project by Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS)
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) awarded the company a cost-reimbursable development agreement to provide estimating, development, design and engineering services for its Carbon-Free Power Project. Fluor will book the initial undisclosed value in the first quarter of 2021 and as it accrues.
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently provided UAMPS a multi-year cost-share award for up to $1.355 billion in funding, subject to future year appropriations, to aid in the development of the first small modular nuclear reactor project in the U.S. The DOE funding is intended to mitigate licensing and financial risk and to accelerate commercial deployment schedules in order to meet critical U.S. energy, environment and economic goals.
Fluor has been serving the nuclear industry for more than 70 years including the design and construction support for more than 25 nuclear plants, plus nearly 100 million hours of nuclear operations and maintenance work. Fluor also provides the following nuclear industry services: decontamination and decommissioning, emergency response and recovery, environmental remediation, laboratory management, national security, nuclear power plant support services, site closure management and waste management.
