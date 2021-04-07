|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 07.04.2021
Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) will hold a conference call to review results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The public is invited to listen to the conference call on Friday, May 7, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time with Chief Executive Officer David Constable and Chief Financial Officer Joe Brennan. Financial results will be released prior to market open that day.
The live webcast and a replay will be available with accompanying slides online at investor.fluor.com. The call will also be accessible by telephone at +1 800-263-0877 (U.S./Canada) or +1 323-794-2094. The conference ID is 3618193.
A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer