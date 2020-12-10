|
12:50 | 10.12.2020
Fluor Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) today announced financial results for its quarter ended September 30, 2020. Revenue for the quarter was $3.8 billion and net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Fluor was $19 million, or $0.14 per share. Consolidated segment profit for the quarter was $129 million compared to $79 million a year ago. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $80 million.
New awards for the third quarter were $1.7 billion and ending backlog was $27.8 billion. Corporate general and administrative expenses for the quarter were $68 million which included foreign currency transaction losses of $30 million and investigation expenses of $19 million in the quarter.
“With today’s 10-Q filing, Fluor is now current with its financials,” said Carlos Hernandez, Fluor’s chief executive officer, “While 2020 has provided a lot of unexpected challenges for our business, we are pleased to report that for the third consecutive quarter, we have had no material project execution charges.”
The Mining & Industrial segment reported profit of $18 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $57 million in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue and segment profit in the quarter decreased due to deferred execution activities on a few large mining projects due to COVID-19. New awards were $268 million including the influenza and antivenom cell culture facility in Australia for Seqirus. Third quarter ending backlog is $4.8 billion.
The Infrastructure & Power segment reported profit of $6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Lower margin contributions from certain infrastructure projects for which charges were recognized during 2019 continue to adversely impact near term segment profit margin. In the third quarter, Fluor terminated its contract with the Maryland Department of Transportation for the Purple Line Project and removed the project from its backlog. New awards were $683 million including the Oak Hill Parkway for Texas Department of Transportation. Third quarter ending backlog is $5.6 billion.
The Government segment reported profit of $26 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from $22 million in the third quarter of 2019. Results include new awards of $188 million and ending backlog is $3.4 billion.
The Diversified Services segment reported a segment profit of $7 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $11 million in the third quarter of 2019. Stork divested EQIN, its equipment rental business in Europe, in the third quarter. New awards were $469 million in the quarter and ending backlog is $2.3 billion.
The Other segment, which is comprised of NuScale and the Radford and Warren government projects, reported a loss of $23 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to a loss of $97 million in the third quarter of 2019. NuScale expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $22 million. Remaining backlog in the segment is $145 million.
Energy & Chemicals
$
1,336.0
$
1,611.6
$
4,187.4
$
4,485.2
Mining & Industrial
920.9
1,374.0
3,107.8
3,703.6
Infrastructure & Power
386.5
392.5
1,247.1
965.9
Government
753.7
718.2
2,173.2
2,196.2
Diversified Services
370.3
521.7
1,210.3
1,525.0
Other
35.8
10.6
87.0
32.7
$
3,803.2
$
4,628.6
$
12,012.8
$
12,908.6
Energy & Chemicals
$
94.9
7.1
%
$
84.7
5.3
%
$
129.4
3.1
%
$
(125.1
)
(2.8
)%
Mining & Industrial
18.2
2.0
%
56.9
4.1
%
86.7
2.8
%
129.1
3.5
%
Infrastructure & Power
6.4
1.7
%
0.9
0.2
%
15.1
1.2
%
(188.0
)
(19.5
)%
Government
25.7
3.4
%
22.4
3.1
%
67.1
3.1
%
87.2
4.0
%
Diversified Services
7.1
1.9
%
10.5
2.0
%
7.4
0.6
%
22.2
1.5
%
Other
(22.9
)
(64.0
)%
(96.6
)
NM
(63.7
)
(73.2
)%
(200.2
)
NM
$
129.4
3.4
%
$
78.8
1.7
%
$
242.0
2.0
%
$
(274.8
)
(2.1
)%
Corporate G&A
(68.1
)
(11.2
)
(93.8
)
(119.7
)
Impairment, restructuring and other exit costs
—
(334.0
)
(302.7
)
(388.0
)
Interest expense, net
(13.4
)
(4.9
)
(31.3
)
(14.7
)
Earnings (loss) attributable to NCI from Cont Ops
4.3
12.5
20.5
(2.4
)
Earnings (loss) from Cont Ops before taxes
52.2
(258.8
)
(165.3
)
(799.6
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
28.8
495.3
(6.9
)
434.8
$
23.4
$
(754.1
)
$
(158.4
)
$
(1,234.4
)
Energy & Chemicals
$
141.2
$
256.3
1,880.8
1,990.7
Mining & Industrial
268.2
118.8
2,598.0
1,335.5
Infrastructure & Power
682.6
1,992.7
751.2
2,542.2
Government
187.8
1,130.1
1,813.1
1,853.5
Diversified Services
468.5
259.8
1,087.4
1,643.4
Other
—
0.5
—
152.1
$
1,748.3
$
3,758.2
$
8,130.5
$
9,517.4
New awards related to projects located outside of the U.S.
54%
40%
(1)
Total segment profit (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that total segment profit (loss) provides a meaningful perspective on our results as it is the aggregation of individual segment profit (loss) measures that we use to evaluate and manage our performance.
$
11,609.2
$
14,128.9
Mining & Industrial
4,777.6
5,383.9
Infrastructure & Power
5,577.7
6,079.4
Government
3,353.4
3,556.1
Diversified Services
2,311.1
2,541.6
Other
145.2
244.0
$
27,774.2
$
31,933.9
Backlog related to projects located outside of the U.S.
63%
67%
Backlog related to lump-sum projects
53%
52%
