|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 25.01.2021
Fluor’s MEGlobal BookraMEG Project Named Best of the Best by Engineering News-Record
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that MEGlobal’s world-scale 750,000 metric-ton-per-annum monoethylene glycol and diethylene glycol facility built in Oyster Creek, Texas, was named a Best of the Best Project in the Energy/Industrial category by Engineering News-Record (ENR). The project was co-submitted by MEGlobal, Fluor and Worley (general contractor).
“This recognition by ENR is a testament to the true one-team approach by MEGlobal and the Fluor project team,” said Jim Breuer, group president of Fluor’s Energy Solutions segment. “The project duration of only 21 months from construction start to finish was a full seven months earlier than the industry average for similar projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast.”
“To have this project named one of the ‘Best of the Best’ by ENR is just such an honor,” said Clarence Stadlwieser, MEGlobal project director. “It took a tremendous commitment from everyone involved in terms of safety, operational excellence and teamwork, and having that commitment recognized by our peers is really special.”
More than 1,100 Fluor craft workers were on site at peak to build the facility. Ethylene glycol is a key building block for manufacturing polyester fibers, plastic bottles and other everyday products.
ENR received nearly 900 project submissions in 20 categories in their regional Best Projects competitions in the spring of 2020. MEGlobal’s BookraMEG Project is now one of 20 project finalists for Best of the Best project recognition that will be announced in April 2021.
#ec
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer