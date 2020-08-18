23:26 | 18.08.2020

Flux Power Announces Closing of $12.4 Million Underwritten Public Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (“Flux Power”) (NASDAQ CM: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,099,250 shares of common stock priced at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.4 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option to purchase additional shares, prior to deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses payable by Flux Power. Flux Power intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Roth Capital Partners and National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ CM: NHLD), acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering. The securities were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-231766), which was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Copies of the final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and, when available, electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attention: Prospectus Department, by at (800) 678-9147, or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (www.fluxpower.com) Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), energy storage for solar applications, and industrial robotic applications. Flux Power’s LiFT Packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS), provide customers with a better performing, more environmentally friendly, and lower total cost alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Flux, Flux Power and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

