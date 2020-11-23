19:31 | 23.11.2020

Folded Flag Foundation & O’Charley’s Launch Giving Tuesday Online Auction

The Folded Flag Foundation, the nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the families of our country’s fallen heroes, announced today that it is joining forces with O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, to host a special Giving Tuesday (December 1) online auction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006167/en/The Folded Flag Foundation and O’Charley’s have joined forces for a special Giving Tuesday Online Auction featuring amazing gifts and one-of-a-kind experiences! Take care of some holiday shopping and support a truly great cause. (Photo: Business Wire)

An array of one-of-a-kind memorabilia and celebrity “experiences” with some of the biggest names in country music will be available through the online auction including the following (check the online auction website for complete list): A guitar signed by country music stars Lee Brice, Russell Dickerson, Liz Rose, Jordan Reynolds, Thompson Square, Lance Miller, Jennifer Denmark, Allison Veltz Cruz, Tenille Arts, Abby Anderson and Phil Barton A virtual songwriting session with Grammy-award winning songwriter Liz Rose A Kane Brown autographed jersey A Russell Dickerson autographed merch bundle pack that includes his “Yours” Album, a t-shirt and a 11×17 poster A Lee Brice autographed 19×25 poster of his certified gold single “I Hope You’re Happy Now” A 10 minute Zoom meet & greet with Thompson Square The online auction can be found here: Giving Tuesday Auction The Giving Tuesday auction will go live at 9:00 a.m. EST on Black Friday (November 27) and close at 9:00 p.m. EST on Giving Tuesday. All items auctioned will directly benefit families of fallen heroes. “For anyone interested in donating to a truly worthy cause and possibly securing a unique holiday gift or two, I can’t think of a better way to do both than our Giving Tuesday auction,” said Craig Barber, O’Charley’s CEO. “This year we’ve intensified our actions in fulfillment of our commitment to Folded Flag and this Giving Tuesday auction is a wonderful addition to all we’ve been able to do in helping families of fallen heroes.” “This Giving Tuesday auction is chalked full of some amazing items and experiences that I’m sure will entice some completive bidding across the country,” said Kim Frank, president, The Folded Flag Foundation. “We are so thankful for our partnership with O’Charley’s and all it has done to help support our mission this year.” The Giving Tuesday auction is just the latest fundraising initiative conceived by O’Charley’s and Folded Flag this year. Through a variety of in-store fundraisers and the launch of the Songwriters Cafe, a virtual concert series featuring some of country music’s biggest stars, O’Charley’s has raised more than $550,000 for Folded Flag this year and more than $1.5 million in the last three years.

About the Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of the U.S. military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations. To learn more about the Folded Flag Foundation, visit www.foldedflagfoundation.org.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com. O’Charley’s is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

