19:31 | 23.11.2020
Folded Flag Foundation & O’Charley’s Launch Giving Tuesday Online Auction
The Folded Flag Foundation, the nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the families of our country’s fallen heroes, announced today that it is joining forces with O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, to host a special Giving Tuesday (December 1) online auction.
A guitar signed by country music stars Lee Brice, Russell Dickerson, Liz Rose, Jordan Reynolds, Thompson Square, Lance Miller, Jennifer Denmark, Allison Veltz Cruz, Tenille Arts, Abby Anderson and Phil Barton
A virtual songwriting session with Grammy-award winning songwriter Liz Rose
A Kane Brown autographed jersey
A Russell Dickerson autographed merch bundle pack that includes his “Yours” Album, a t-shirt and a 11×17 poster
A Lee Brice autographed 19×25 poster of his certified gold single “I Hope You’re Happy Now”
A 10 minute Zoom meet & greet with Thompson Square
The online auction can be found here: Giving Tuesday Auction
The Giving Tuesday auction will go live at 9:00 a.m. EST on Black Friday (November 27) and close at 9:00 p.m. EST on Giving Tuesday. All items auctioned will directly benefit families of fallen heroes.
“For anyone interested in donating to a truly worthy cause and possibly securing a unique holiday gift or two, I can’t think of a better way to do both than our Giving Tuesday auction,” said Craig Barber, O’Charley’s CEO. “This year we’ve intensified our actions in fulfillment of our commitment to Folded Flag and this Giving Tuesday auction is a wonderful addition to all we’ve been able to do in helping families of fallen heroes.”
“This Giving Tuesday auction is chalked full of some amazing items and experiences that I’m sure will entice some completive bidding across the country,” said Kim Frank, president, The Folded Flag Foundation. “We are so thankful for our partnership with O’Charley’s and all it has done to help support our mission this year.”
The Giving Tuesday auction is just the latest fundraising initiative conceived by O’Charley’s and Folded Flag this year. Through a variety of in-store fundraisers and the launch of the Songwriters Cafe, a virtual concert series featuring some of country music’s biggest stars, O’Charley’s has raised more than $550,000 for Folded Flag this year and more than $1.5 million in the last three years.
