ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
08.01.2020
Food Lion Feeds and Customers Donate Nearly 4 Million Meals to Neighbors Through Holiday Giving Campaign
In partnership with customers, Food Lion announced today that more than four million meals were donated to neighbors in need through its annual “Season of Caring” holiday giving efforts. From Nov. 13 – Dec. 24, 2019, Food Lion Feeds provided food donations, volunteers and financial contributions to neighbors in need and local organizations fighting hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves. As part of this campaign, customers purchased more than 540,000 specially-marked prepacked food boxes and contributed more than $107,000 through in-store donation efforts, which was all donated to local Feeding America® member food banks.
In addition to the donation of food boxes and financial resources donated in-store, Food Lion Feeds also joined with its military hunger relief partner, Operation Homefront, to support several Holiday Meals for Military Families events; partnered with local organizations to combat child and senior hunger; and joined with multiple other community partners and individuals to fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.
