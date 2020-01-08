17:25 | 08.01.2020

Food Lion Feeds and Customers Donate Nearly 4 Million Meals to Neighbors Through Holiday Giving Campaign

In partnership with customers, Food Lion announced today that more than four million meals were donated to neighbors in need through its annual “Season of Caring” holiday giving efforts. From Nov. 13 – Dec. 24, 2019, Food Lion Feeds provided food donations, volunteers and financial contributions to neighbors in need and local organizations fighting hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves. As part of this campaign, customers purchased more than 540,000 specially-marked prepacked food boxes and contributed more than $107,000 through in-store donation efforts, which was all donated to local Feeding America® member food banks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005670/en/A child of a servicemember receives donated groceries from Food Lion at one of the grocer’s recent “Season of Caring” events in Newport News, Va. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We care deeply about nourishing our neighbors, and we recognize that far too many face difficult choices in order to feed their families, particularly around the holidays,” said Emma A. Inman, director of Community Relations and External Communications for Food Lion. “We’re grateful to our customers for joining with us and supporting our mission to fight hunger in the towns and cities we serve in such a big way. We look forward to continuing to work with them and all of our community partners to nourish our neighbors in need and eliminate some of the difficult choices they face.” In addition to the donation of food boxes and financial resources donated in-store, Food Lion Feeds also joined with its military hunger relief partner, Operation Homefront, to support several Holiday Meals for Military Families events; partnered with local organizations to combat child and senior hunger; and joined with multiple other community partners and individuals to fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005670/en/