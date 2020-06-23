|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
20:45 | 23.06.2020
Footprint Sponsors Pac-12 Team Green Virtual Event Series
Footprint, a sustainable technology firm specializing in materials science, is a presenting sponsor of the Pac-12 Team Green virtual event series, “A Future we can all Believe in: Lessons from COVID-19,” scheduled for June 24, 2020.
The Team Green virtual event series will focus conversations around the unification of knowledge and shared experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic to inform a more sustainable world. The webinar will take place via multiple sessions and will examine how the current pandemic experience can inform pillars of environmental justice as well as social justice.
Footprint CEO Troy Swope will present his views on sustainability during the event prior to introducing Bill Walton, former UCLA student-athlete, NBA player and on-air talent for ESPN and Pac-12 Networks, as part of the day’s closing reception.
“We’re thrilled to have Footprint be involved with this Pac-12 Team Green event,” said Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner and COO Jamie Zaninovich. “As we continue to navigate forward, beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, conversations about sustainability remain top of mind for many in our communities. Footprint’s focus on sustainability aligns with efforts by our Pac-12 universities and across our communities.”
“Right now, people are rethinking what’s important and how they expect to live their lives in the future,” said Footprint CEO Troy Swope. “Student-athletes, entrepreneurs, scientists, professors and journalists alike are coming to a common conclusion: it is within their power to make change and create a better world to live in. From college sports stadiums to campus dining to kitchen tables, we have solutions-oriented conversations about our choices that make a big difference in the health of our planet and in our communities.”
To sign up for the Pac-12 Team Green Virtual Event Series and hear from inspiring leaders such as Bill Walton, visit Pac12.me/GreenWebinar. For more information on Footprint, visit www.FootprintUS.com.
