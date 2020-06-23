20:45 | 23.06.2020

Footprint Sponsors Pac-12 Team Green Virtual Event Series

Footprint, a sustainable technology firm specializing in materials science, is a presenting sponsor of the Pac-12 Team Green virtual event series, “A Future we can all Believe in: Lessons from COVID-19,” scheduled for June 24, 2020. The Team Green virtual event series will focus conversations around the unification of knowledge and shared experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic to inform a more sustainable world. The webinar will take place via multiple sessions and will examine how the current pandemic experience can inform pillars of environmental justice as well as social justice. Footprint CEO Troy Swope will present his views on sustainability during the event prior to introducing Bill Walton, former UCLA student-athlete, NBA player and on-air talent for ESPN and Pac-12 Networks, as part of the day’s closing reception. “We’re thrilled to have Footprint be involved with this Pac-12 Team Green event,” said Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner and COO Jamie Zaninovich. “As we continue to navigate forward, beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, conversations about sustainability remain top of mind for many in our communities. Footprint’s focus on sustainability aligns with efforts by our Pac-12 universities and across our communities.” “Right now, people are rethinking what’s important and how they expect to live their lives in the future,” said Footprint CEO Troy Swope. “Student-athletes, entrepreneurs, scientists, professors and journalists alike are coming to a common conclusion: it is within their power to make change and create a better world to live in. From college sports stadiums to campus dining to kitchen tables, we have solutions-oriented conversations about our choices that make a big difference in the health of our planet and in our communities.” To sign up for the Pac-12 Team Green Virtual Event Series and hear from inspiring leaders such as Bill Walton, visit Pac12.me/GreenWebinar. For more information on Footprint, visit www.FootprintUS.com.

About Footprint

Footprint has a clear vision: eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint designs, develops and manufactures technologies that are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable. We make it easy for companies to switch out of plastic to preserve our future. We love our oceans and our planet, that’s why we are revolutionizing industries to eliminate plastic pollution. The company was founded by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung and employs more than 800 people. Footprint was named on Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s 2020 50 Most Innovative Companies. In 2019, Footprint was announced a winner of the prestigious NextGen Cup Challenge for its plant-based alternative manufacturing process for making cups and lids. It has already helped eliminate over 60 million pounds of plastic. The company is based in Gilbert, Ariz. For more information and a complete portfolio of Footprint solutions visit www.footprintus.com.

About the Pac-12 Conference

The Conference has a tradition as the “Conference of Champions,” leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 54 of the last 60 years, with 529 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities – the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference’s programs, member institutions, and Commissioner Larry Scott, go to Pac-12.com/conference.​

