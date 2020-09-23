|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:19 | 23.09.2020
For Sixth Consecutive Year, PrimeLending Named A Best Workplace for Women
National residential mortgage lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company and subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), has been named by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as the #16 best place to work on this year’s list of Best Workplaces for Women. This marks the fifth successive year that PrimeLending has been included on this prestigious list.
“We’re so honored to receive this recognition for the sixth straight year, especially because the results are based on our employees’ feedback,” said Steve Thompson, President and CEO of PrimeLending. “Receiving this acknowledgment confirms that we are on the right track, providing an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome, valued and empowered.”
Published annually in Fortune, the results from the list are based upon feedback from more than 4.9 million employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These assessments included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.
PrimeLending’s ranking considers how well women are represented within the company’s workforce, as well as employees’ assessments of the quality and fairness of the company. In fact, 64.6% of all PrimeLending employees are female, including 56% of the company’s officers. Mortgage industry powerhouse PrimeLending is renowned for its rewarding culture with 94% of employees saying it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. In recent years, the company has been ranked a Best Workplace for Millennials, Diversity and Financial Services1.
All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and fees subject to change. Mortgage financing provided by PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. Equal Housing Lender.
© 2020 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company. (NMLS: 13649).
