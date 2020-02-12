21:54 | 12.02.2020

For the Fourth Year – Church Mutual’s Foundation to Offer 50 $5,000 Scholarships

CM CARES®, the Church Mutual Insurance Company Foundation, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for its fourth annual Religious Scholarship Program, offering up to $250,000 in scholarships to graduate and doctoral students who are committed to a career in ministry. The CM CARES Religious Scholars Program is open to students who are enrolled full-time or part-time in an advanced degree program in theology, ministry or other field of religious study at an accredited or conditionally accredited theological seminary, college or university during the 2020-21 academic year. Complete details can be found at churchmutual.com/CMCARES-scholars. “We are pleased to provide financial assistance that will help hard-working and deserving scholars prepare for or continue their careers in the ministry,” said Rich Poirier, president and CEO of Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. “This ongoing investment in religious education demonstrates the strength of our commitment to the faith-based organizations that rely on us and to our ongoing mission of Protecting the Greater Good™.” Students of all faiths are encouraged to apply by the April 8, 2020, deadline. Fifty winners will be announced in June 2020. Each winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship that can be used to help pay for tuition, fees, books and other education costs. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s religious leaders, and our support is helping to ensure that faith communities benefit from strong and able leadership in the years to come,” Poirier said. “By helping to alleviate some of the financial burden that can come with advanced studies, we are making a real difference in the lives of men and women who plan to spend their careers helping others and making a difference in the world.”

About CM CARES Foundation

Established by Church Mutual Insurance Company in 2016, CM CARES, the Church Mutual Insurance Company Foundation, supports charitable, educational and religious causes that improve the human condition. For more information, contact CMCARES@churchmutual.com.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers’ compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors: A.M. Best Company “A” (excellent) rating BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Top Private Company Wisconsin 75 by Deloitte US 2019 Distinguished Performer: Innovation Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies 2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College

