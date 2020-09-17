|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:00 | 17.09.2020
Forbes Ranks Tractor Supply a Top Employer for New Graduates
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that it has been included on Forbes’ 2020 “America’s Best Employers for New Graduates” list. This is Tractor Supply’s first time to be named to the annual list.
“At Tractor Supply, our Mission and Values are deeply rooted in our culture, and how we treat our Team Members is key to everything we do,” said Melissa Kersey, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We continually look for ways to live up to our Mission and Values while advancing our culture and providing new opportunities for our Team Members. It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes for our efforts to make Tractor Supply a great place to work for young professionals. We look forward to the way our new graduates will continue to positively influence and drive our business forward.”
Tractor Supply offers a wide range of programs and development opportunities across all stages of its Team Members’ careers.
The list for the “America’s Best Employers for New Graduates 2020” was conducted through an independent survey by Statista. Over 20,000 Americans with less than 10 years of professional experience working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees were surveyed and asked via an online access panel to rate their own employer by giving their likelihood of recommendation. They were also asked to recommend other employers within their industry. The survey included questions on relevant topics such as safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement, effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts and openness to telecommuting.
To learn more about a career at Tractor Supply, visit TractorSupply.jobs.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.
To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer