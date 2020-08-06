|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:00 | 06.08.2020
Ford Fund and 1863 Ventures Announce Next HI-HERImpact Pitch Competition
Ford Motor Company Fund and 1863 Ventures announced today that the second HI-HERImpact Miami Virtual Pitch Competition will be held online on October 15, 2020. Women social entrepreneurs from Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties are invited to submit proposals, and those chosen will compete in the ‘Shark Tank’-style competition to win a total of $50,000 in cash prizes and in-kind support for their businesses.
With the call for submission papers now open, proposals are being accepted online here. The deadline to submit is September 20, 2020, at midnight ET. To be considered, proposals must address three criteria: the business or social enterprise must exist to solve a real community problem; have a business model that will ultimately be sustainable; and focus on a product or service people will pay for.
“Now more than ever, we must support women-owned businesses that aim to improve their communities and help rebuild the economy,” said Yisel Cabrera, manager, Ford Motor Company Fund. “In our first HI-HERImpact pitch competition held this past spring, we saw a lot of promising businesses that can provide immediate impact in South Florida. We look forward to once again providing capital and helping a new group of businesses thrive.”
Ford Motor Company Fund – Ford’s philanthropic arm – and 1863 Ventures announced the Call for Papers at the end of the August 4-6 HI-HERImpact Virtual Entrepreneurship Summit. The ongoing HI-HERImpact initiative is a joint venture between Ford Fund and 1863 Ventures in recognition that women-powered businesses have valuable ripple effects on their communities. Since launching the HI-HERImpact initiative in 2017, Ford Fund has invested $250,000 in women-led social enterprises and helped more than 500 social entrepreneurs increase their capacity through workshops, webinars, coaching, mentoring and access to other resources in Detroit, Washington, D.C. and Miami.
“Throughout my career, I’ve been dedicated to democratizing economic opportunity for those who’ve traditionally lacked access to markets, management and money,” said Melissa Bradley, Managing Partner of 1863 Ventures. “Through initiatives like HI-HERImpact, we’re able to enable the growth of women and minority-owned businesses by providing them with necessary tools and community support.”
Earlier this year, due to COVID-19, the inaugural HI-HERImpact Miami Pitch Competition shifted from an in-person event to a virtual one. $50,000 in case prizes was awarded to three South Floridian winners: Lifetime Omics’ Patricia Buendia, who is utilizing cutting-edge biotechnology methods to improve health and wellbeing; Equality Lab’s Alexandra Ivanovitch, who is using cutting-edge virtual reality technology to benefit seniors; and EcoRenew’s Vanessa Pierre, who is supporting environmental upkeep of Haiti by re/up-cycling post-consumer and industrial goods.
The upcoming HI-HERImpact Miami Virtual Pitch Competition is the latest example of how Ford Fund is assisting local communities and transitioning to virtual programming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ford Fund focused its early COVID-relief efforts on supporting nonprofit and community organizations around the world as they worked to address hunger relief, shelter, access to mobility and other urgent needs. As the pandemic continues, Ford Fund is adapting programs like HI-HERImpact into a virtual format to ensure small businesses receive the much-needed capital and can continue to help meet community needs in this difficult and unprecedented time. To learn more about Ford Fund’s response to COVID-19, visit fordfund.org/covid19.
The public is encouraged to register to attend the virtual event for free. HI-HERImpact leadership from Ford Fund and 1863 Ventures are available for interviews. Media can request attendance and interviews through Jenny Wang: jenny.wang@kglobal.com or 814-506-4597.
