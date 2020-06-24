0:37 | 25.06.2020

Foresight Announces Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization

Foresight Energy LP (“Foresight”) announced today that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri has issued an order confirming Foresight’s chapter 11 plan of reorganization (the “Plan”). The Plan provides for the reduction of over $1 billion of Foresight’s existing indebtedness and the elimination of approximately $94 million of Foresight’s anticipated annual cash interest payments, plus additional reductions in annual cash flow expenses through modified contractual terms with key logistics, mineral interest, and vendor counterparties. Holders of Foresight’s limited partnership units will not receive any recovery under the Plan. Additionally, pursuant to the Plan, Foresight will emerge from chapter 11 with only $225 million in secured exit facility loans (the “Exit Facility”), $75 million of which will convert to equity 60 days following the closing of the Exit Facility, and will have approximately $60 million in cash liquidity. “We are thankful to our many stakeholders, including our creditors, employees, customers, vendors, trade creditors, and key contract counterparties, for their continued support. With their cooperation, we have been able to achieve confirmation within four months of entering chapter 11. I count this as a tremendous accomplishment,” said Robert D. Moore, Chief Executive Officer. “We are working expeditiously to timely implement the Plan, and we look forward to emerging from the chapter 11 process in the coming weeks.” Foresight’s Plan and the order of the Court confirming the Plan will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be viewed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or Foresight’s website after filing. Additional information is available by calling (833) 991-0977 (toll free) or (503) 597-7679 (international). Court filings and other information related to the court-supervised proceedings are available at a website administered by Foresight’s claims agent, Prime Clerk LLC, at https://cases.primeclerk.com/foresightenergy.

About Foresight

Foresight is a leading producer and marketer of thermal coal controlling nearly 2.1 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. Foresight operates three longwall mining complexes with four longwall mining systems and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. With the resumption of longwall mining at Hillsboro, Foresight has idled continuous miner production at its Macoupin complex. Foresight’s operations are strategically located near multiple rail and river transportation access points, providing transportation cost certainty and flexibility to direct shipments to the domestic and international markets. Foresight is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives, that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in good faith that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, intentions, and expectations. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always identifiable by the use of the words or phrases such as “will result,” “expects to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “plans, “intends,” “estimated,” “projects,” “target,” “goal,” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and, accordingly, such statements involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those we express in the foregoing discussion as a result of a variety of factors, including the effects on our business of the filing for, and emergence from, chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. We have discussed many of these factors in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Item 1A. These factors are not necessarily all the important factors that could affect us. Other unpredictable or unknown factors could also have material adverse effects on actual results or matters that are the subject of our forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We advise readers that they should (1) recognize that important factors not referred to above could affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and (2) use caution and common sense when considering our forward-looking statements.

