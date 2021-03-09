|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:22 | 10.03.2021
Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of Upsized $305 Million Initial Public Offering
Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 30,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and traded under the ticker symbol “FRXB.U” beginning March 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin trading separately, the Company expects that the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “FRXB” and “FRXB WS,” respectively.
The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the technology, media, telecommunications, and consumer (“TMTC”) space.
The Company is led by Thomas Staggs and Kevin Mayer who both serve as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairperson of the Board. Zachary Tarica serves as Chief Operating Officer, Idan Shani as Chief Financial Officer, and Jeremy Tarica as Chief Investment Officer of the Company. The team also includes strategic advisors Shaquille O’Neal, Sheila A. Stamps, Rick Hess, and Harlan Cherniak, as well as independent directors Martin Luther King III, Salil Mehta, and Keith L. Horn.
The Forest Road Company, LLC, an affiliate of the Company’s sponsor, is a specialty finance platform across media, real estate, and renewable energy tax credit lending as well as film tax credit administration and tax credit brokerage.
Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are serving as joint book-running managers with Guggenheim Securities serving as co-manager. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional units in an amount up to 15% of the units sold in the initial public offering at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
