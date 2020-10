16:02 | 27.10.2020

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (“FVAC”) (NYSE: FVAC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”), today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-248433) (as amended to the date hereof, the ”Registration Statement”), which includes a proxy statement/consent solicitation/prospectus in connection with its special meeting of stockholders to consider the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with MP Materials (“MP Materials”). MP Materials is the owner and operator of Mountain Pass, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. FVAC has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation/prospectus relating to the special meeting, which will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020. The proxy statement/consent solicitation/prospectus is being mailed to FVAC’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2020 (the “Record Date”). Should the Business Combination be approved by stockholders, FVAC and MP Materials anticipate closing the Business Combination the week of November 16, 2020, subject to satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

About MP Materials

MP Materials is the owner and operator of the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mining and Processing facility, the only integrated site of its kind in the Western Hemisphere. With over 270 employees, MP Materials produces approximately 15% of global rare earth materials, essential for the development of technologies such as defense systems, smartphones, drones, and electric vehicles. It operates a green mining and processing facility and is currently one of the lowest-cost producers of rare earth concentrate. MP plays a leadership role in advocating for a more robust and competitive rare earths industry in the U.S. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, and is sponsored by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

