|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:46 | 17.08.2021
Fortune and Great Place to Work® Recognize Generate Capital as One of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™
Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Generate Capital, a leading sustainable infrastructure firm, as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. This is Generate’s first time being named to this prestigious list honoring the best companies to work for in the country.
“Our North Star at Generate has always been our people,” said Generate CEO and Co-founder Scott Jacobs. “Generate was designed from day one to create solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, and our values are the organizing principles of the company. We exhibited those values this past year in the face of unprecedented social, financial and health circumstances — our people demonstrated their uncommon commitment to each other, we continued proving that sustainability pays, and all of our stakeholders benefit.”
Generate, which builds, owns, operates and finances thousands of sustainable infrastructure projects globally, integrates its long-term sustainability mission with an equally long-term approach to people. The company is committed to building a diverse, equitable, empathetic workforce driven by a collaborative culture and core values of integrity, collaboration, excellence, intellectual honesty, and accountability. The Generate model, which marries a world class investment arm with best-in-class infrastructure operations, requires a level of trust among its employees which mirrors the trust Generate needs to establish with its many other stakeholders in order to build sustainable infrastructure. Every employee is an owner of the business, incentivized exactly as the investors in the company are, creating long-term mission and vision alignment. Generate encourages a diversity of viewpoints and a culture of transparency among employees, knowing both are necessary to make better decisions.
The award comes just weeks after Generate announced it has raised $2 billion from investors to accelerate its mission. The company has expanded rapidly over the past year, doubling staff across all business lines, opening a new global headquarters in San Francisco and expanding to new regions and business lines to meet unprecedented demand for sustainable infrastructure. At the same time, the company has focused on advancing Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) initiatives at the company and throughout the renewables sector. The majority of Generate’s Board of Directors is comprised of women and people of color.
“I joined Generate because building and supporting the human capital within our team is just as critical to achieving our mission to rebuild the world with physical assets,” said Kristine Janhunen, chief people officer at Generate. “We’re thrilled to get this recognition that highlights the collaborative and connected community we’ve built at Generate. Sustainability, climate and finance are a complex problem set so we’ve worked to build a culture that ensures our employees feel supported, challenged, inspired and can have fun together as we work toward our shared mission. The key to our success is each other.”
The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive, with winners selected by Great Place to Work using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Generate employees surveyed by Great Place to Work said their colleagues are willing to go the extra mile to get the job done and that they are proud to tell others about their workplace. Hear more of what they have to say:
“When I decided to join the Generate team, I was drawn to the diverse mandate, the accomplished team, and the promise of impactful work aimed at solving the most critical challenges of our time. My work at Generate is varied, intellectually challenging, and impactful. I am constantly presented with opportunities to dive deeply into new sectors, to sharpen my skills and actively lead our industry toward the future. I am proud to be a part of a team that places accountability and trust at the forefront of its mission and lives it every day.”
“What I love about Generate is that I’m given agency to pursue new opportunities for the firm, and I get to work with people who share my passion – and vision – for sustainable infrastructure.”
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer