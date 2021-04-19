23:46 | 17.08.2021

Fortune and Great Place to Work® Recognize Generate Capital as One of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Generate Capital, a leading sustainable infrastructure firm, as one of the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™. This is Generate’s first time being named to this prestigious list honoring the best companies to work for in the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005916/en/Generate builds, owns, operates and finances sustainable infrastructure. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 280,000 current employees. In that survey, 96% of employees at Generate say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. “Our North Star at Generate has always been our people,” said Generate CEO and Co-founder Scott Jacobs. “Generate was designed from day one to create solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, and our values are the organizing principles of the company. We exhibited those values this past year in the face of unprecedented social, financial and health circumstances — our people demonstrated their uncommon commitment to each other, we continued proving that sustainability pays, and all of our stakeholders benefit.” Generate, which builds, owns, operates and finances thousands of sustainable infrastructure projects globally, integrates its long-term sustainability mission with an equally long-term approach to people. The company is committed to building a diverse, equitable, empathetic workforce driven by a collaborative culture and core values of integrity, collaboration, excellence, intellectual honesty, and accountability. The Generate model, which marries a world class investment arm with best-in-class infrastructure operations, requires a level of trust among its employees which mirrors the trust Generate needs to establish with its many other stakeholders in order to build sustainable infrastructure. Every employee is an owner of the business, incentivized exactly as the investors in the company are, creating long-term mission and vision alignment. Generate encourages a diversity of viewpoints and a culture of transparency among employees, knowing both are necessary to make better decisions. The award comes just weeks after Generate announced it has raised $2 billion from investors to accelerate its mission. The company has expanded rapidly over the past year, doubling staff across all business lines, opening a new global headquarters in San Francisco and expanding to new regions and business lines to meet unprecedented demand for sustainable infrastructure. At the same time, the company has focused on advancing Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) initiatives at the company and throughout the renewables sector. The majority of Generate’s Board of Directors is comprised of women and people of color. “I joined Generate because building and supporting the human capital within our team is just as critical to achieving our mission to rebuild the world with physical assets,” said Kristine Janhunen, chief people officer at Generate. “We’re thrilled to get this recognition that highlights the collaborative and connected community we’ve built at Generate. Sustainability, climate and finance are a complex problem set so we’ve worked to build a culture that ensures our employees feel supported, challenged, inspired and can have fun together as we work toward our shared mission. The key to our success is each other.” The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive, with winners selected by Great Place to Work using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Generate employees surveyed by Great Place to Work said their colleagues are willing to go the extra mile to get the job done and that they are proud to tell others about their workplace. Hear more of what they have to say:

“I love what I do at Generate. I’m inspired by hard-working and talented colleagues and their focus on our mission. We have a high-performing culture, where employees are motivated and trusted. We also embrace the humanity in each other with programs and benefits that are important to me, such as: professional development and coaching support, mentoring programs, family-forming and childcare benefits, and an effort to promote justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion within our company as well as in our projects and investments.”

– Peggy Flannery, Principal, Investment Team

“I joined Generate because of a strong desire to make an impact, be surrounded by extremely committed and talented people, and do work that aligns with my values. Our founders created our values before anything else, and everything from our benefits, company culture, interaction with key stakeholders and customers, and focus on diversity and inclusion embodies that vision.”

– Ebony Seymour, Sr. Manager, Talent Acquisition

“Generate is a place that uniquely balances professional aspirations with personal needs. The company knows that only by respecting you as the person you are, can you become the professional you want to be.”

– Scott Gosselink, Principal, Investment Team

“Every company has a statement of values, but Generate lives it. We think about the values every day and look for them in ourselves and others. The culture encourages collaboration and appreciation for the talents and experience of each person on the team. I have consistently felt that my input is valued, that my education and work experience are respected, and that I am appreciated not only for my work but for myself as a whole person. There is transparency around company goals and progress, and that contextualizes each person’s work — so I know how my projects fit into the larger whole.”

– Jane Squire, Paralegal

“Generate is a great place to work not just because of our business model, but because when people come here they are looking for more than a job – they are here to work with people that share their vision. When I joined the company in 2019, Generate was a much smaller enterprise, and it’s been cool to see the company maintain its flexible startup vibe and entrepreneurial approach to problem solving as we grow into our larger vision.”

– Lydia Li, Senior Associate, Investment Team “When I decided to join the Generate team, I was drawn to the diverse mandate, the accomplished team, and the promise of impactful work aimed at solving the most critical challenges of our time. My work at Generate is varied, intellectually challenging, and impactful. I am constantly presented with opportunities to dive deeply into new sectors, to sharpen my skills and actively lead our industry toward the future. I am proud to be a part of a team that places accountability and trust at the forefront of its mission and lives it every day.”

–Marisa Sweeney, Director, Investment Team “What I love about Generate is that I’m given agency to pursue new opportunities for the firm, and I get to work with people who share my passion – and vision – for sustainable infrastructure.”

–Matt Goodman, Senior Business Development Manager, Waste-to-Value

About Generate

Generate Capital, Inc. is a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure revolution. Generate builds, owns, operates and finances solutions for clean energy, water, waste and transportation. Founded in 2014, Generate partners with over 40 technology and project developers and owns and operates more than 2,000 assets globally. Generate is the one-stop shop offering pioneers of the infrastructure revolution tailored funding and support needed to get projects built. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable resources to over 1,000 customers, companies, communities, school districts and universities. Together, we are rebuilding the world. For more information, please visit www.generatecapital.com.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 280,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005916/en/