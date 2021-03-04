12:55 | 04.03.2021

FORTUNE Magazine Names Ryder Among World’s Most Admired Companies for Ninth Year in a Row

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today announced it has been named by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021. This is the ninth consecutive year that Ryder has made the annual listing of companies with the strongest reputations and ranked as one of the top five companies within the trucking, transportation, and logistics category. “This year’s recognition by FORTUNE magazine as one of the world’s most admired companies is extremely special as it is a testament to our dedicated employees who continue to make extraordinary efforts to keep our company strong, our communities healthy, and our economy moving,” says Ryder Chairman and CEO Robert Sanchez. “I am incredibly proud of Ryder’s nearly 40,000 employees who continue to deliver each and every day for our customers.” FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies list, a ranking of the world’s most respected and reputable companies, was based on a survey of approximately 14,000 senior executives, outside directors, and industry analysts. Each company was evaluated based on a variety of attributes, including investment value and quality of management and services to social responsibility and the ability to attract and retain talent. “In what has been a tumultuous year, we are delighted to once again spotlight companies that have been selected as global corporate role models,” says FORTUNE Editor in Chief Clifton Leaf. “We congratulate all these organizations, whose peers have recognized them for the many things they do well.” Ryder’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen extends into every aspect of its business. A commitment to sustainability is critical to Ryder’s long-term interests financially, operationally, and ethically. Ryder drives operational advancements around technology-driven innovations, energy efficiency, sustainable services, reduced reliance on natural resources, world-class safety programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, the hiring of a diverse workforce, and through community involvement and volunteerism of its nearly 40,000 employees. Information about Ryder’s CSR and ESG initiatives can be found at www.RyderCSR.com. For more information about the complete list of the 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies, visit https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.ryder-arryder-usaView source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005014/en/