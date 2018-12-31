|
Forum Energy Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $200 million, a decrease of $40 million from the third quarter 2019. Net loss for the quarter was $12 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $533 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2019. Excluding $3 million, or $0.02 per share of special items, adjusted net loss was $0.09 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to adjusted net income of $0.02 per diluted share in the third quarter 2019. Forum generated $11 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.
Special items in the fourth quarter 2019, on a pre-tax basis, included a gain on disposition of business of $2 million, other charges primarily for discontinued products of $4 million, and an $8 million foreign exchange loss. See Tables 1-5 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
Forum’s total revenue for the full year 2019 was $957 million, a decrease of $108 million, or 10%, from 2018. Net loss was $567 million, or $5.15 per diluted share. Excluding $4.96 per share of special items, adjusted net loss was $0.19 per diluted share for the full year 2019 compared to adjusted net income of $0.02 in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2019 was $73 million, a decrease of $24 million, or 25% from 2018.
Cris Gaut, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “Despite the exceptionally low level of customer spending in the fourth quarter, we continued to successfully execute our strategy of achieving strong free cash flow, reducing net debt and inventory levels, and emphasizing our winning products. Free cash flow was $26 million in the fourth quarter, our fifth successive quarter of strong cash results. We reduced our net inventory position by $29 million in the quarter, as reduction of excess inventory continues to be a meaningful source of cash for the company. Our revenue was down 17% from the third quarter due to our customers’ reduced capital and operating spending resulting from budget exhaustion and preservation of cash. However, we did see an inflection in our bookings in the fourth quarter driven by new orders for international projects, and our book-to-bill ratio for the quarter was above one for the first time in several quarters. Our adjusted EBITDA of $11 million was in line with our expectations despite the lower revenue as we managed our costs.
“In 2019, Forum generated $73 million of adjusted EBITDA and $90 million of free cash flow, representing a greater than 75% free cash yield on our current equity market capitalization, and a greater than 120% conversion rate of EBITDA to cash. Over the year, we reduced net debt by $130 million through a combination of strong free cash flow and divestitures of non-core assets. We ended the year with net debt of $342 million, $58 million of cash on the balance sheet, and an undrawn revolver. We expect to continue to generate significant free cash flow throughout 2020.
“Oilfield activity is off to a slow start in 2020 due to low oil and natural gas prices and constrained spending budgets. There is also uncertainty about the demand for oil due to concerns about the coronavirus and its potential impact on the Chinese and global economy. Subject to these uncertainties, we expect activity to increase over the course of the year. Therefore, we expect our EBITDA for 2020 to be within a range of $60 million to $70 million and our free cash flow conversion to remain very high. Generating free cash flow and managing for cost efficiency remain our top priorities along with growing market share through our portfolio of winning products.”
Completions segment revenue was $58 million, a decrease of $12 million, or 17% sequentially, due to the severe slowdown in the U.S. onshore completions market. Orders in the fourth quarter were $58 million, a decrease of $6 million, or 10% from the third quarter. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $5 million, a $6 million sequential decrease, resulting from decreased operating leverage from lower volumes, and lower cost recovery compared to the third quarter. The Completions segment designs and manufactures products for the coiled tubing, stimulation and intervention markets.
Production segment revenue was $65 million, a decrease of $16 million, or 20%, from the third quarter. This was primarily due to lower sales of valves as distributors continued to reduce their inventories and, to a lesser extent, lower deliveries of surface production equipment as exploration and production budgets were exhausted. Orders in the fourth quarter were $70 million, a 26% increase sequentially, due to receipt of two large international orders for desalination equipment and significant orders for well-site production equipment for deliveries throughout 2020. This was partially offset by lower orders for valves. Segment adjusted EBITDA decreased by $3 million, sequentially, due to the lower volumes and unfavorable sales mix. The Production segment manufactures land well site production equipment, desalination process equipment, and a wide range of valves for upstream, midstream and process industry customers.
These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Among other things, these include the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, oilfield development activity levels, the availability of raw materials and specialized equipment, the Company’s ability to deliver backlog in a timely fashion, the availability of skilled and qualified labor, competition in the oil and natural gas industry, governmental regulation and taxation of the oil and natural gas industry, the Company’s ability to implement new technologies and services, the availability and terms of capital, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company’s business, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
$
199.8
$
272.9
$
239.3
Cost of sales
150.9
231.0
176.7
Gross profit
48.9
41.9
62.6
Selling, general and administrative expenses
56.4
71.6
63.5
Transaction expenses
0.2
1.3
0.3
Impairments of goodwill, intangibles, property and equipment
—
349.0
532.3
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and other
0.1
1.1
(0.1
)
Total operating expenses
56.7
423.0
596.0
Earnings from equity investment
—
0.1
—
(7.8
)
(381.0
)
(533.4
)
Interest expense
7.4
8.7
7.8
Gain realized on previously held equity investment
—
—
(1.6
)
Gain on disposition of business
(2.3
)
—
—
Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other, net
8.1
(2.6
)
(3.2
)
Total other expense
13.2
6.1
3.0
(21.0
)
(387.1
)
(536.4
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(8.6
)
(3.4
)
(3.4
)
$
(12.4
)
$
(383.7
)
$
(533.0
)
Basic
110.5
109.1
110.3
Diluted
110.5
109.1
110.3
Basic
$
(0.11
)
$
(3.52
)
$
(4.83
)
Diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
(3.52
)
$
(4.83
)
$
956.5
$
1,064.2
Cost of sales
711.6
807.8
Gross profit
244.9
256.4
Selling, general and administrative expenses
251.7
287.0
Transaction expenses
1.2
3.4
Impairments of goodwill, intangibles, property and equipment
532.3
363.5
Contingent consideration benefit
(4.6
)
—
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and other
0.1
(0.4
)
Total operating expenses
780.7
653.5
Earnings (loss) from equity investment
(0.3
)
0.1
(536.1
)
(397.0
)
Interest expense
31.6
32.5
Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other, net
5.1
(6.2
)
Gain realized on previously held equity investment
(1.6
)
—
Gain on contribution of subsea rentals business
—
(33.5
)
Gain on disposition of business
(2.3
)
—
Total other (income) expense, net
32.8
(7.2
)
(568.9
)
(389.8
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1.8
)
(15.7
)
$
(567.1
)
$
(374.1
)
Basic
110.1
108.8
Diluted
110.1
108.8
Basic
$
(5.15
)
$
(3.44
)
Diluted
$
(5.15
)
$
(3.44
)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
57.9
$
47.2
Accounts receivable—trade, net
154.2
206.1
Inventories, net
414.6
479.0
Other current assets
39.2
33.7
Total current assets
665.9
766.0
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
154.8
177.4
Operating lease assets
48.7
—
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
272.3
828.7
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiary
—
45.0
Other long-term assets
18.3
12.6
1,160.0
$
1,829.7
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
0.7
$
1.2
Other current liabilities
196.2
235.7
Total current liabilities
196.9
236.9
Long-term debt, net of current portion
398.9
517.5
Other long-term liabilities
78.2
45.1
799.5
Total equity
486.0
1,030.2
1,160.0
$
1,829.7
Net loss
$
(567.1
)
$
(374.1
)
Impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, property and equipment
532.3
363.5
Depreciation and amortization
63.3
74.6
Gain on contribution of subsea rentals business
—
(33.5
)
Other noncash items and changes in working capital
75.6
(28.1
)
104.1
2.4
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(15.1
)
(24.0
)
Proceeds from sale of equity investment, business, property and equipment
43.2
9.3
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(60.7
)
28.1
(75.4
)
Borrowings (repayments) of debt, net
(121.1
)
9.1
Repurchases of stock
(1.1
)
(2.8
)
Proceeds from stock issuance
—
0.2
(122.2
)
6.5
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
0.7
(1.5
)
$
10.7
$
(68.0
)
Drilling & Downhole
$
78.2
$
88.6
$
88.3
$
78.2
$
88.6
$
88.3
Completions
58.3
94.0
70.6
58.3
94.0
70.6
Production
64.7
91.1
81.0
64.7
91.1
81.0
Eliminations
(1.4
)
(0.8
)
(0.6
)
(1.4
)
(0.8
)
(0.6
)
$
199.8
$
272.9
$
239.3
$
199.8
$
272.9
$
239.3
Drilling & Downhole (1)
$
4.2
$
(10.9
)
$
4.3
$
4.0
$
(2.2
)
$
6.4
(3.0
)
(2.8
)
(0.1
)
(2.1
)
7.0
2.5
(2.4
)
(7.1
)
2.3
0.2
3.3
3.5
(6.3
)
(8.8
)
(7.4
)
(5.9
)
(5.7
)
(6.5
)
(7.5
)
(29.6
)
(0.9
)
(3.8
)
2.4
5.9
Other items not in segment operating income (loss) (2)
(0.3
)
(351.4
)
(532.5
)
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
0.1
$
(7.8
)
$
(381.0
)
$
(533.4
)
$
(4.0
)
$
2.1
$
6.0
Drilling & Downhole
$
1.1
$
(350.0
)
$
(181.5
)
$
9.2
$
5.4
$
11.8
4.0
5.4
(303.5
)
4.9
15.7
10.7
1.8
(6.1
)
(19.5
)
2.5
5.4
5.8
(5.7
)
(9.1
)
(8.3
)
(5.9
)
(5.6
)
(6.4
)
$
1.2
$
(359.8
)
$
(512.8
)
$
10.7
$
20.9
$
21.9
Drilling & Downhole
$
334.8
$
334.0
$
334.8
$
334.0
Completions
305.1
373.1
305.1
373.1
Production
321.0
361.4
321.0
361.4
Eliminations
(4.4
)
(4.3
)
(4.4
)
(4.3
)
$
956.5
$
1,064.2
$
956.5
$
1,064.2
Drilling & Downhole (1)
$
7.3
$
(33.3
)
$
12.8
$
(13.8
)
6.6
31.9
10.8
45.7
7.8
6.0
11.9
16.8
(28.9
)
(35.1
)
(26.5
)
(29.6
)
(7.2
)
(30.5
)
9.0
19.1
Other items not in segment operating income (loss) (2)
(528.9
)
(366.5
)
0.2
2.0
$
(536.1
)
$
(397.0
)
$
9.2
$
21.1
Drilling & Downhole
$
(170.4
)
$
(325.1
)
$
34.6
$
19.5
(272.6
)
65.4
43.7
79.6
(6.1
)
14.0
20.4
26.6
(24.9
)
(37.0
)
(26.0
)
(29.3
)
$
(474.0
)
$
(282.7
)
$
72.7
$
96.4
Drilling & Downhole
$
73.8
$
89.0
$
80.0
Completions
58.3
106.2
64.5
Production
69.7
75.6
55.2
$
201.8
$
270.8
$
199.7
Drilling & Downhole
$
78.2
$
88.6
$
88.3
Completions
58.3
94.0
70.6
Production
64.7
91.1
81.0
Eliminations
(1.4
)
(0.8
)
(0.6
)
$
199.8
$
272.9
$
239.3
Drilling & Downhole
0.94
1.00
0.91
Completions
1.00
1.13
0.91
Production
1.08
0.83
0.68
1.01
0.99
0.83
Restructuring charges and other
0.7
0.7
0.7
6.2
6.2
6.2
2.9
2.9
2.9
Transaction expenses
0.2
0.2
0.2
1.3
1.3
1.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
Inventory and other working capital adjustments
2.9
2.9
2.9
26.1
26.1
26.1
2.6
2.6
2.6
Impairments of goodwill, intangibles, property and equipment
—
—
—
349.0
349.0
349.0
532.3
532.3
532.3
Amortization of basis difference for equity method investment (2)
—
—
—
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.3
Disposal related equity-based compensation recorded by equity investment subsidiary
—
—
—
—
—
—
1.0
1.0
1.0
Gain realized on previously held equity investment
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1.6
)
(1.6
)
Gain on disposition of business
—
(2.3
)
(2.3
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (3)
—
8.0
8.0
—
(2.4
)
(2.4
)
—
(3.1
)
(3.1
)
Income tax expense (benefit) of adjustments
—
—
(0.4
)
—
—
(38.6
)
—
—
0.3
Impact of U.S. tax reform
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
—
—
(6.5
)
—
—
50.0
—
—
—
Diluted shares outstanding as reported
110.5
109.1
110.3
Diluted shares outstanding as adjusted
110.5
109.7
110.5
Diluted EPS – as reported
$
(0.11
)
$
(3.52
)
$
(4.83
)
Diluted EPS – as adjusted
$
(0.09
)
$
0.08
$
0.02
(1) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted EPS are useful to the Company’s investors because (i) each of these financial metrics are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the Company’s normal operating results and (ii) EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company’s operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company’s securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, these benchmarks are widely used in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
(2) The difference between the fair value of our interest in Ashtead and the book value of the underlying net assets resulted in a basis difference non-operating gain, which was allocated to fixed assets, intangible assets and goodwill based on their respective fair values as of the transaction date. This amount represents the amortization of the basis difference gain associated with intangible assets and property, plant and equipment which is included in equity earnings (loss) over the estimated life of the respective assets.
(3) Foreign exchange, net primarily relates to cash and receivables denominated in U.S. dollars by some of our non-U.S. subsidiaries that report in a local currency, and therefore the loss has no economic impact in dollar terms.
Restructuring charges and other
8.8
8.8
17.8
17.8
18.1
Transaction expenses
1.2
1.2
3.4
3.4
3.4
Inventory and other working capital adjustments
5.4
5.4
31.5
31.5
31.5
Impairments of goodwill, intangibles, property and equipment
532.3
532.3
363.5
363.5
363.5
Contingent consideration benefit
)
(4.6
)
(4.6
)
—
—
—
Gain on contribution of subsea rentals business
—
—
—
(33.5
)
(33.5
)
Gain on disposition of business
(2.3
)
(2.3
)
—
—
—
Amortization of basis difference for equity method investment (2)
1.2
1.2
1.9
1.9
1.9
Disposal related equity-based compensation recorded by equity investment subsidiary
1.0
1.0
—
—
—
Gain realized on previously held equity investment
(1.6
)
(1.6
)
—
—
—
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (3)
5.3
5.3
—
(5.5
)
(5.5
)
Income tax expense (benefit) of adjustments
—
(0.2
)
—
—
(37.8
)
Impact of U.S. tax reform
—
—
—
—
(15.6
)
Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
—
(0.6)
—
—
50.0
Diluted shares outstanding as reported
$
110.1
$
108.8
Diluted shares outstanding as adjusted
$
110.1
$
110.5
Diluted EPS – as reported
$
(5.15
)
$
(3.44
)
Diluted EPS – as adjusted
$
(0.19
)
$
0.02
(1) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted EPS are useful to the Company’s investors because (i) each of these financial metrics are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the Company’s normal operating results and (ii) EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company’s operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company’s securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, these benchmarks are widely used in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
(2) The difference between the fair value of our interest in Ashtead and the book value of the underlying net assets resulted in a non-operating gain due to this basis difference which was allocated to fixed assets, intangible assets and goodwill based on their respective fair values as of the transaction date. This amount represents the amortization of the basis difference gain associated with intangible assets and property, plant and equipment which is included in equity earnings (loss) over the estimated life of the respective assets.
(3) Foreign exchange, net primarily relates to cash and receivables denominated in U.S. dollars by some of our non-U.S. subsidiaries that report in a local currency, and therefore the loss has no economic impact in dollar terms.
Net loss
$
(12.4
)
$
(383.7
)
$
(533.0
)
Interest expense
7.4
8.7
7.8
Depreciation and amortization
14.8
18.6
15.8
Income tax expense (benefit)
(8.6
)
(3.4
)
(3.4
)
Net loss
$
(567.1
)
$
(374.1
)
Interest expense
31.6
32.5
Depreciation and amortization
63.3
74.6
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1.8
)
(15.7
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
104.1
$
2.4
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(15.1
)
(24.0
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.5
9.3
Free cash flow, before acquisitions
$
%
$
%
$
%
Drilling Technologies
$
35.1
17.5
%
$
45.7
16.8
%
$
43.2
18.1
%
Downhole Technologies
27.9
14.0
%
26.4
9.7
%
29.0
12.1
%
Subsea Technologies
15.2
7.6
%
16.5
6.0
%
16.1
6.7
%
Drilling & Downhole
78.2
39.1
%
88.6
32.5
%
88.3
36.9
%
Stimulation and Intervention
27.4
13.7
%
62.3
22.8
%
36.4
15.2
%
Coiled Tubing
30.9
15.5
%
31.7
11.6
%
34.2
14.3
%
Completions
58.3
29.2
%
94.0
34.4
%
70.6
29.5
%
Production Equipment
23.9
12.0
%
37.0
13.6
%
29.1
12.2
%
Valve Solutions
40.8
20.4
%
54.1
19.8
%
51.9
21.6
%
Production
64.7
32.4
%
91.1
33.4
%
81.0
33.8
%
Eliminations
(1.4
)
(0.7
)%
(0.8
)
(0.3
)%
(0.6
)
(0.2
)%
$
199.8
100.0
%
$
272.9
100.0
%
$
239.3
100.0
%
