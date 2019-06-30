|
Forum Energy Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced second quarter 2020 revenue of $113 million, a decrease of $69 million from the first quarter 2020. Net loss for the quarter was $5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $37 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2020. Excluding $27 million, or $0.24 per share of special items, adjusted net loss was $0.29 per diluted share in the second quarter 2020, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.20 per diluted share in the first quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $(11.6) million in the second quarter 2020, a decrease of approximately $16.1 million from the first quarter 2020.
Special items in the second quarter 2020, on a pre-tax basis, included a $36 million gain on extinguishment of debt, repurchased by the company at a substantial discount, partially offset by $4 million of restructuring and other charges, $4 million of inventory and other impairments and $1 million of foreign exchange losses. See Tables 1-3 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
Cris Gaut, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “The dislocation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting collapse in energy demand has been dramatic. With little ongoing work for drilling and completions services, customer spending has been exceptionally weak, impacting demand for many of Forum’s products.
“In response to these challenges, our management team moved swiftly to restructure the company to weather the storm. Early in the second quarter, we completed significant structural cost reductions, which represent a step change in the rate of continuous cost actions undertaken since the downturn began in 2014. Our results reflect the impact of removing approximately $100 million of cost on an annualized basis in the second quarter 2020 compared to the immediately preceding quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the cost reductions on an annualized basis are close to $150 million. This swift and significant action allowed Forum to significantly offset lower sales volume and pricing limiting our decremental margins to 23% compared to the first quarter. We now have a much leaner cost structure to weather the downturn and benefit from any incremental activity increases.
“Earlier this week, Forum successfully closed the exchange offer for our outstanding notes. This transaction extends our maturity to 2025 and maintains our current cash interest cost. In addition, the new notes preserve equity value for our current shareholders and provide a deleveraging opportunity through a partial, mandatory conversion to equity at a significant premium to the current stock price. Forum now has ample runway to take advantage of the opportunities a market recovery will present.”
Completions segment revenue was $18 million, a sequential decrease of $33 million, or 65%, due to the severe slowdown in well completions activity and cannibalization of equipment by our service company customers. Orders in the second quarter were $14 million, a decrease of $36 million, or 72%, from the first quarter 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $(6) million, down $10 million from the first quarter, as a result of the loss of operating leverage on lower sales volumes partially offset by significant cost reductions implemented in the second quarter. The Completions segment designs and manufactures products for the coiled tubing, stimulation and intervention markets.
Production segment revenue was $49 million, a decrease of $7 million, or 13% from the first quarter 2020, due to lower sales for our Valve Solutions product line. Orders in the second quarter were $29 million, a 43% decrease sequentially, due to lower orders for surface production equipment as operators slowed their completions activity and fewer bookings from our valve distribution customers due to their ongoing inventory destocking. Segment adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million, an increase of $2 million sequentially, as a result of cost reductions from restructuring actions implemented in the second quarter. The Production segment manufactures land well site production equipment, desalination process equipment, and a wide range of valves for upstream, midstream and process industry customers.
These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Among other things, these include the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related repercussions resulting from the negative impact on demand for oil and gas, the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, oilfield development activity levels, the availability of raw materials and specialized equipment, the Company’s ability to deliver backlog in a timely fashion, the availability of skilled and qualified labor, competition in the oil and gas industry, governmental regulation and taxation of the oil and natural gas industry, the Company’s ability to implement new technologies and services, the availability and terms of capital, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company’s business, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
$
113.3
$
245.6
$
182.6
Cost of sales
100.4
182.4
160.5
Gross profit
12.9
63.2
22.1
Selling, general and administrative expenses
48.3
62.9
60.2
Transaction expenses
0.2
0.1
—
Impairments of intangibles, property and equipment
0.1
—
17.3
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and other
(0.7
)
0.1
—
Total operating expenses
47.9
63.1
77.5
Earnings from equity investment
—
0.6
—
(35.0
)
0.7
(55.4
)
Interest expense
6.4
8.2
6.7
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(36.3
)
—
(7.5
)
Deferred loan costs written off
0.1
—
1.8
Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other, net
0.7
(2.2
)
(4.9
)
Total other (income) expense, net
(29.1
)
6.0
(3.9
)
(5.9
)
(5.3
)
(51.5
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(0.4
)
8.4
(14.4
)
$
(5.5
)
$
(13.7
)
$
(37.1
)
Basic
111.6
110.0
111.2
Diluted
111.6
110.0
111.2
Basic
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.33
)
Diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.33
)
$
295.9
$
517.5
Cost of sales
260.9
384.2
Gross profit
35.0
133.3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
108.5
131.8
Transaction expenses
0.2
0.7
Impairments of goodwill, intangibles, property and equipment
17.4
—
Contingent consideration benefit
—
(4.6
)
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and other
(0.7
)
0.1
Total operating expenses
125.4
128.0
Loss from equity investment
—
(0.3
)
(90.4
)
5.0
Interest expense
13.1
16.4
Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other, net
(4.4
)
0.1
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(43.7
)
—
Deferred loan costs written off
2.0
—
Total other (income) expense, net
(33.0
)
16.5
(57.4
)
(11.5
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(14.8
)
10.1
$
(42.6
)
$
(21.6
)
Basic
111.4
109.8
Diluted
111.4
109.8
Basic
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.20
)
Diluted
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.20
)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
109.7
$
57.9
Accounts receivable—trade, net
89.3
154.2
Inventories, net
377.6
414.6
Other current assets
53.2
39.2
Total current assets
629.8
665.9
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
131.5
154.8
Operating lease assets
35.5
48.7
Intangible assets, net
253.0
272.3
Other long-term assets
17.1
18.3
1,066.9
$
1,160.0
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
1.3
$
0.7
Other current liabilities
146.9
196.2
Total current liabilities
148.2
196.9
Long-term debt, net of current portion
412.4
398.9
Other long-term liabilities
65.3
78.2
674.0
Total equity
441.0
486.0
1,066.9
$
1,160.0
Net loss
$
(42.6
)
$
(21.6
)
Impairments of intangible assets, property and equipment
17.4
—
Depreciation and amortization
26.7
32.7
Impairments of operating lease assets
9.3
2.0
Inventory write down
16.4
1.6
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(43.7
)
—
Other noncash items and changes in working capital
14.4
26.1
(2.1
)
40.8
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(1.5
)
(9.2
)
Proceeds from sale of business, property and equipment
1.3
0.4
(0.2
)
(8.8
)
Borrowings of debt
85.0
82.0
Repayments of debt
(28.2
)
(123.1
)
Repurchases of stock
(0.1
)
(1.0
)
Deferred financing costs
(2.3
)
—
54.4
(42.1
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(0.3
)
0.2
$
51.8
$
(9.9
)
Drilling & Downhole
$
47.2
$
82.4
$
76.6
$
47.2
$
82.4
$
76.6
Completions
17.6
81.5
50.8
17.6
81.5
50.8
Production
48.6
83.3
55.6
48.6
83.3
55.6
Eliminations
(0.1
)
(1.6
)
(0.4
)
(0.1
)
(1.6
)
(0.4
)
$
113.3
$
245.6
$
182.6
$
113.3
$
245.6
$
182.6
Drilling & Downhole (1)
$
(9.4
)
$
1.3
$
(4.1
)
$
(7.8
)
$
2.0
$
1.0
(17.8
)
2.8
(17.3
)
(13.2
)
2.9
(4.2
)
(1.1
)
3.6
(8.2
)
(0.7
)
3.6
(2.2
)
(7.2
)
(6.8
)
(8.5
)
(5.7
)
(6.7
)
(7.5
)
(35.5
)
0.9
(38.1
)
(27.4
)
1.8
(12.9
)
Other items not in segment operating income (2)
0.5
(0.2
)
(17.3
)
0.7
0.1
—
$
(35.0
)
$
0.7
$
(55.4
)
$
(26.7
)
$
1.9
$
(12.9
)
Drilling & Downhole
$
(5.3
)
$
8.1
$
(1.0
)
$
(3.2
)
$
8.1
$
6.5
(11.9
)
11.3
(19.9
)
(6.2
)
12.7
3.7
1.3
5.2
(6.5
)
2.1
6.1
0.3
28.9
(5.4
)
(3.2
)
(4.3
)
(4.2
)
(6.0
)
$
13.0
$
19.2
$
(30.6
)
$
(11.6
)
$
22.7
$
4.5
Drilling & Downhole
$
123.8
$
168.3
$
123.8
$
168.3
Completions
68.4
176.2
68.4
176.2
Production
104.2
175.3
104.2
175.3
Eliminations
(0.5
)
(2.3
)
(0.5
)
(2.3
)
$
295.9
$
517.5
$
295.9
$
517.5
Drilling & Downhole (1)
$
(13.5
)
$
(1.2
)
$
(6.7
)
$
2.3
(35.1
)
9.7
(17.4
)
10.5
(9.2
)
7.9
(2.9
)
8.2
(15.7
)
(15.2
)
(13.3
)
(14.1
)
(73.5
)
1.2
(40.3
)
6.9
Other items not in segment operating income (loss) (2)
(16.9
)
3.8
0.7
0.2
$
(90.4
)
$
5.0
$
(39.6
)
$
7.1
Drilling & Downhole
$
(6.2
)
$
10.1
$
3.3
$
14.4
(31.8
)
26.9
(2.5
)
30.1
(5.3
)
11.6
2.4
13.1
25.7
(11.0
)
(10.3
)
(9.3
)
$
(17.6
)
$
37.6
$
(7.1
)
$
48.3
Drilling & Downhole
$
42.3
$
78.3
$
70.0
Completions
14.2
70.7
49.9
Production
29.1
75.6
50.7
$
85.6
$
224.6
$
170.6
Drilling & Downhole
$
47.2
$
82.4
$
76.6
Completions
17.6
81.5
50.8
Production
48.6
83.3
55.6
Eliminations
(0.1
)
(1.6
)
(0.4
)
$
113.3
$
245.6
$
182.6
Drilling & Downhole
0.90
0.95
0.91
Completions
0.81
0.87
0.98
Production
0.60
0.91
0.91
0.76
0.91
0.93
Restructuring charges and other
4.1
4.1
4.1
1.0
1.0
1.0
5.4
5.4
5.4
Transaction expenses
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
—
—
—
Inventory and other working capital adjustments
4.1
4.1
4.1
—
—
—
10.3
10.3
10.3
Impairments of intangibles, property and equipment
0.1
0.1
0.1
—
—
—
17.3
17.3
17.3
Stock-based compensation expense
—
2.6
—
—
4.4
—
—
3.2
—
Impairments of operating lease assets
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.5)
(0.5)
(0.5)
9.5
9.5
9.5
Amortization of basis difference for equity method investment (2)
—
—
—
0.5
0.5
0.5
—
—
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
(36.2)
(36.2)
—
—
—
—
(7.5)
(7.5)
Deferred loan costs written off
—
0.2
0.2
—
—
—
—
1.8
1.8
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (3)
—
0.5
0.5
—
(2.1)
(2.1)
—
(4.9)
(4.9)
Impact of U.S. CARES Act
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(16.6)
Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
—
—
—
—
—
5.9
—
—
—
Diluted shares outstanding as reported
111.6
110.0
111.2
Diluted shares outstanding as adjusted
111.6
110.0
111.2
Diluted EPS – as reported
$
(0.05)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.33)
Diluted EPS – as adjusted
$
(0.29)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.20)
(1) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are useful to the Company’s investors because (i) each of these financial metrics are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the Company’s normal operating results and (ii) EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company’s operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company’s securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, these benchmarks are widely used in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
(2) The difference between the fair value of our interest in Ashtead and the book value of the underlying net assets resulted in a basis difference non-operating gain, which was allocated to fixed assets, intangible assets and goodwill based on their respective fair values as of the transaction date. This amount represents the amortization of the basis difference gain associated with intangible assets and property, plant and equipment which is included in equity earnings (loss) over the estimated life of the respective assets.
(3) Foreign exchange, net primarily relates to cash and receivables denominated in U.S. dollars by some of our non-U.S. subsidiaries that report in a local currency, and therefore the loss has no economic impact in dollar terms.
Restructuring charges and other
9.5
9.5
9.5
3.1
3.1
3.1
Transaction expenses
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.7
0.7
0.7
Inventory and other working capital adjustments
14.4
14.4
14.4
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
Impairments of intangibles, property and equipment
17.4
17.4
17.4
—
—
—
Impairments of operating lease assets
9.3
9.3
9.3
2.0
2.0
2.0
Stock-based compensation expense
—
5.8
—
—
8.3
—
Contingent consideration benefit
—
—
—
(4.6)
(4.6)
(4.6)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
(43.7)
(43.7)
—
—
—
Deferred loan costs written off
—
2.0
2.0
—
—
—
Amortization of basis difference for equity method investment (2)
—
—
—
0.9
0.9
0.9
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange, net (3)
—
(4.4)
(4.4)
—
0.4
0.4
Income tax expense (benefit) of adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(0.1)
Impact of U.S. CARES Act
—
—
(16.6)
—
—
—
Valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
—
—
—
—
—
5.9
Diluted shares outstanding as reported
111.4
109.8
Diluted shares outstanding as adjusted
111.4
109.8
Diluted EPS – as reported
$
(0.38)
$
(0.20)
Diluted EPS – as adjusted
$
(0.49)
$
(0.12)
(1) The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are useful to the Company’s investors because (i) each of these financial metrics are useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the Company’s normal operating results and (ii) EBITDA is an appropriate measure of evaluating the Company’s operating performance and liquidity that reflects the resources available for strategic opportunities including, among others, investing in the business, strengthening the balance sheet, repurchasing the Company’s securities and making strategic acquisitions. In addition, these benchmarks are widely used in the investment community. See the attached separate schedule for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
(2) The difference between the fair value of our interest in Ashtead and the book value of the underlying net assets resulted in a basis difference non-operating gain, which was allocated to fixed assets, intangible assets and goodwill based on their respective fair values as of the transaction date. This amount represents the amortization of the basis difference gain associated with intangible assets and property, plant and equipment which is included in equity earnings (loss) over the estimated life of the respective assets.
(3) Foreign exchange, net primarily relates to cash and receivables denominated in U.S. dollars by some of our non-U.S. subsidiaries that report in a local currency, and therefore the loss has no economic impact in dollar terms.
Net loss
$
(5.5
)
$
(13.7
)
$
(37.1
)
Interest expense
6.4
8.2
6.7
Depreciation and amortization
12.5
16.3
14.2
Income tax expense (benefit)
(0.4
)
8.4
(14.4
)
Net loss
$
(42.6
)
$
(21.6
)
Interest expense
13.1
16.4
Depreciation and amortization
26.7
32.7
Income tax expense (benefit)
(14.8
)
10.1
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
(2.1
)
$
40.8
Capital expenditures for property and equipment
(1.5
)
(9.2
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.7
0.4
Free cash flow, before acquisitions
$
%
$
%
$
%
Drilling Technologies
$
20.0
17.7
%
$
37.3
15.3
%
$
36.5
19.9
%
Downhole Technologies
12.7
11.2
%
28.8
11.7
%
25.0
13.7
%
Subsea Technologies
14.5
12.8
%
16.3
6.6
%
15.1
8.3
%
Drilling & Downhole
47.2
41.7
%
82.4
33.6
%
76.6
41.9
%
Stimulation and Intervention
8.5
7.5
%
46.9
19.1
%
24.5
13.4
%
Coiled Tubing
9.1
8.0
%
34.6
14.1
%
26.3
14.4
%
Completions
17.6
15.5
%
81.5
33.2
%
50.8
27.8
%
Production Equipment
19.4
17.1
%
33.0
13.4
%
18.7
10.2
%
Valve Solutions
29.2
25.8
%
50.3
20.6
%
36.9
20.2
%
Production
48.6
42.9
%
83.3
34.0
%
55.6
30.4
%
Eliminations
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
%
(1.6
)
(0.8
)
%
(0.4
)
(0.1
)%
$
113.3
100.0
%
$
245.6
100.0
%
$
182.6
100.0
%
