|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:40 | 09.02.2021
Forum Energy Technologies Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call at 10:00 AM CST on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Forum will issue a press release regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings prior to the conference call.
To participate in the earnings conference call, please call 855-757-8876 within North America, or 631-485-4851 outside of North America. The access code is 1286195. The call will also be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on Forum’s website at www.f-e-t.com. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks after the call and may be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 within North America, or 404-537-3406 outside of North America. The access code is 1286195.
