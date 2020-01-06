22:15 | 06.01.2020

Foundation Building Materials Announces the Acquisition of Associated Drywall Suppliers, Inc.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (“FBM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FBM), one of the largest specialty distributors of wallboard, suspended ceilings, metal framing, and complementary products in North America, announced that it has closed the acquisition of Associated Drywall Suppliers, Inc. (“Associated”). Associated is an independent distributor of drywall, metal framing and suspended ceiling systems serving the greater Louisville, Kentucky market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “The addition of Associated builds our residential market presence, and complements our existing commercial footprint in Louisville, Kentucky,” said Ruben Mendoza, FBM’s President and CEO. “With a forty-year track record of strong customer service, Associated is a welcome addition to the FBM network.”

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials is a specialty building products distributor of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, metal framing, and complementary products throughout North America. Based in Santa Ana, California, the company employs more than 3,400 people and operates more than 175 branches across the U.S. and Canada.

