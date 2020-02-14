|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:15 | 14.02.2020
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM), one of the largest specialty building product distributors of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products in North America, announced today that John Gorey, Chief Financial Officer, and John Moten, Vice President of Investor Relations, will be participating in the Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Company is scheduled to speak on February 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible in the Events and Presentation section of the Company’s website at http://investors.fbmsales.com.
