ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
12:00 | 08.12.2020
Fox News Houston, Shaquille O’Neal & Tina Knowles Encourage Non-Profit TWEF Scholarship Students During COVID Pandemic
TWEF (Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit held its virtual TWEF ENCOURAGER SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS. The ceremony included Honorary Chairs: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner & Fox 26 Houston’s General Manager, D’Artagnan Bebel, hosted by news anchor, Jonathan Martin, airs simultaneously on Fox26Houston.com and My20 KTXH. Notable celebrities, Tina Knowles Lawson, Shaquille O’Neal, Major, 85 South, and others sent well wishes and encouraging messages to the students acknowledging their tenacity for handling adversity in 2020.
Seven TWEF Eagle Scholars, Sarah Bautista, Troy Hunt, Savannah Jones, Daynmon McClure Jr, Alexandria Moffett, Asia Russaw, and Dawnyale E. Smith was awarded $3000 scholarships for Spring 2021. And one special student, Xavier McAdam, received the $5000 Deavra Daughtry Perseverance Award. This award is given to the student who has had to overcome, persevere, and fight their way to achieve. The award is named after TWEF founder, businesswoman, and philanthropist, Deavra Daughtry.
TWEF’s Student Entrepreneur Enrichment Program helps children with academic tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment workshops for academically challenged students and those with special needs. According to Daughtry, Eagle Scholarships represent her long-held beliefs in giving back and making good things happen for others. ” It’s a great need for deserving students to have a support team in college and I’m grateful to see the young adults blossom into world changers.” -says Daughtry.
Since its inception, TWEF has given away more than $250,000 in scholarships to young scholars in the Houston area. Many of the scholars have gone on to receive 4-year degrees from top universities across the country.
Through the generous donations of major sponsors such as Comerica Bank, HEB, State Farm, Southwest Airlines, Fox26 Houston, and My20 KTXH, TWEF continues to complete its mission of caring for the community.
