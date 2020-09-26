|
9:00 | 27.09.2020
Fracking Water Treatment Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Increasing Consumption Of Oil And Natural Gas to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the fracking water treatment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing consumption of oil and natural gas will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Application
Treatment And Recycle
Deep Well Injection
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40641Fracking Water Treatment Market 2020-2024: Scope
Fracking Water Treatment Market Size
Fracking Water Treatment Market Trends
Fracking Water Treatment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking as one of the prime reasons driving the fracking water treatment market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist fracking water treatment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the fracking water treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the fracking water treatment market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fracking water treatment market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application placement
Treatment and recycle – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Deep well injection – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver – Demand led growth
Volume driver – Supply led growth
Volume driver – External factors
Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver – Inflation
Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Aquatech International LLC
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.
Halliburton Co.
Oasys Water Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
SUEZ SA
Veolia Environnement SA
WesTech Engineering Inc.
Xylem Inc.
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
