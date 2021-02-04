18:39 | 04.02.2021

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (FFR guidewires and FFR monitoring systems), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2024 | Technavio

The fractional flow reserve devices market is expected to grow by USD 446.64 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The increasing number of product approvals is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as low adoption of FFR will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/fractional-flow-reserve-devices-market-industry-analysisFractional Flow Reserve Devices Market: Product Landscape

FFR measurement requires guidewires to measure the pressure distal to a stenosis, across an intermediate stenotic lesion, with the support of a guiding catheter in the target artery. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced FFR guidewires, growing awareness of clinical benefits of advanced FFR guidewires, and rising number of FFR procedures will fuel the growth of the fractional flow reserve devices market in this segment. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the FFR monitoring systems segment.

Fractional Flow Reserve Devices Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest fractional flow reserve devices market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. High prevalence of CADs, the growing awareness of advanced FFR products, and an increase in the number of FFR procedures will significantly influence fractional flow reserve devices market growth in this region. Over 49% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a crucial market for fractional flow reserve devices in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Abbott Laboratories Boston Scientific Corp. Bracco SpA Cathworks Ltd. GE Electric Co. Heartflow Inc. Koninklijke Philips NV Opsens Siemens Healthineers AG Terumo Corp.

