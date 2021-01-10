|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:01 | 11.01.2021
Freeport-McMoRan Mourns the Passing of its Former Chairman, James Robert “Jim Bob” Moffett
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today with great sadness that James Robert “Jim Bob” Moffett of Austin, Texas passed away at the age of 82. Mr. Moffett served as Chairman of Freeport-McMoRan from 1984-2015 and CEO from 1984-2003. Mr. Moffett co-founded McMoRan Exploration Co. in 1969 with B. M. “Mack” Rankin, Jr. (deceased) and W. K. McWilliams (deceased). In 1981, under Mr. Moffett’s leadership, McMoRan merged with Freeport Minerals Company to form one of the world’s leading natural resource companies, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FTX), FCX’s former parent company.
Mr. Moffett was a noted civic leader and received many awards during his career, including the 1990 Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Award. In 2000, he received that Association’s Norman Vincent Peale Award for his exceptional humanitarian contributions to society. He is also a member of the University of Texas McCombs School of Business Hall of Fame and the American Mining Hall of Fame, Mining Foundation of the Southwest.
FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.
By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX’s website at fcx.com.
