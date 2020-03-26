|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:25 | 26.03.2020
Freeport-McMoRan Provides Update on Cerro Verde Mine in Peru
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that the Peruvian Government has extended the declaration of a National Emergency to April 12, 2020, associated with the Peruvian government’s efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.
Cerro Verde is engaged in discussions with Peruvian government authorities regarding health protocols which would enable Cerro Verde to conduct limited operations during the state of emergency and position Cerro Verde for a return to normal operations as restrictions are lifted.
Our principal focus is on the health and well-being of our workers, their families and the community while maintaining environmental safeguards and protecting the long-term values of this important resource. Cerro Verde is a major contributor to the national and local economy and is one of the largest employers in the Arequipa region.
Freeport-McMoRan owns 53.56% of Cerro Verde, which operates one of the world’s largest concentrating facilities near Arequipa, Peru. In 2019, Cerro Verde produced 1.0 billion pounds of copper and 29 million pounds of molybdenum.
FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.
FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX’s website at “fcx.com.”
