FreshDirect Donates Meals, Deploys Trucks and Volunteers to NY Common Pantry to Keep Its Doors Open Due to Coronavirus Concerns

FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, announced today it will provide much needed assistance to NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger while promoting dignity, health and self-sufficiency for the populations they serve. Beginning today and over the course of the next several weeks, FreshDirect will donate thousands of meals, deploy trucks and teams of employee volunteers to assist with the picking, packing and delivery of fresh food, to the East Harlem and Bronx, NY Common Pantry centers. The relief is part of an urgent effort to alleviate a shortage of volunteers as a result of cancellations due to the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

NY Common Pantry averages 16,000 meals served daily through its Choice Pantry programs in Manhattan and the Bronx. Without the usual number of volunteers to help with distribution, thousands of individuals and families would go without groceries for the week. “The work we do, and the food services NY Common Pantry provides to our constituents depends heavily on the generous time and dedication of volunteers,” said Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director, NY Common Pantry. “The growing concern over the Coronavirus has depleted our volunteer force and we are in dire need of reinforcements to continue to get the necessary food and services to the communities we serve. Being able to work alongside our partners at FreshDirect, means our current community of Choice Pantry members get their regularly scheduled pantry bags and means anyone who is interested in participating in our Choice Pantry program can come to our offices and talk to one of our social services staff to determine eligibility.” “Every day, NY Common Pantry helps New Yorkers overcome the most basic fear and uncertainty—where will the next breakfast, or lunch, or dinner come from? This incredible organization is a true unsung hero, whose heartwarming and selfless work continually improves the lives of countless New Yorkers,” said David McInerney, CEO and Co-Founder, FreshDirect. “The Coronavirus has introduced a new level of fear and uncertainty into our communities and now due to this challenging and unprecedented situation, the very organization that has helped so many, is now in need of a helping hand. On behalf of the entire FreshDirect team, we are grateful for the opportunity to stand with our friend and partner and work together to fulfill their mission to reduce hunger and promote dignity, health and self-sufficiency for the populations they serve.” This effort is focused on ensuring NY Common Pantry’s regular Choice Pantry members can continue to participate in the program without disruption, allowing families to maintain strong nutritional habits necessary for good health. To inquire about ways to contribute and become a NY Common Pantry volunteer, please visit www.nycommonpantry.org for more information. Earlier this year, the two organizations announced a new philanthropic partnership, which was kicked off in February, with a “Month of Love” donation drive. FreshDirect customers contributed to NY Common Pantry through point-of-sale donations which directly benefitted the organization. The drive raised enough donations to provide over 31,750 meals to New Yorkers in need. This continued alliance underscores the synergies between NY Common Pantry and FreshDirect, both of which share a clear commitment to making fresh, great tasting food accessible to their customers. Additional values at the core of both organizations include choice, quality and dignity.

About FreshDirect:

FreshDirect is the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, delivering next day, same day and on-demand directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in Bronx, NY. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com or www.foodkick.com.

About NY Common Pantry:

New York Common Pantry reduces hunger and promotes dignity, health, and self-sufficiency throughout New York City. In 2019, NYCP distributed nearly 6.5 million meals to those in need. Additionally, NYCP provides a broad spectrum of support for individuals and families, which include distribution of fresh produce and groceries, nutrition education, and case management to help participants find housing and other vital services. For more information, visit www.nycommonpantry.org.

