ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
18:19 | 25.03.2020
Friedlander Group Announces a 15% Dividend Paid to the Members of The Social Services Group of New York Workers’ Compensation Safety Group #585
Friedlander Group, the leader in workers’ compensation, announces a 15% dividend paid to members of the Social Services Group of New York Workers’ Compensation Safety Group #585*. The 15% paid dividend is in addition to the 25% group discount clients already received on their policies effective August 1, 2018 – August 1, 2019.
The combination of the 25% group discount and 15% dividend resulted in social service group members saving over 36% on their workers’ compensation insurance. A member with a standard premium of $10,000, only paid $6,375 after discounts and dividends.
“By focusing on keeping their employees working and safe, clients have benefited from increased productivity and profits, along with unparalleled workers’ compensation savings,” says Adam Friedlander, President and Group Manager. Friedlander shares his expertise knowledge of how employers can operate at optimal levels in Safety and Workers’ Compensation Strategies to Unleash Productivity and Profits.
In addition to the Safety Groups, Friedlander Groups’ Workers’ Care™ program specializes in workers’ compensation for clients that struggle with safety or are outside of the mentioned industries. Friedlander Group reduces premiums through expert Claims Solutions™, Self-pay techniques, Fraud Prevention Services, Audit Services, Safety Services, Unique Reporting and Underwriting Services.
For more information contact Cosmo Preiato, Executive VP., 800-394-7004, ext. 203 or email cosmop@friedlandergroup.com.
