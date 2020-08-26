23:08 | 26.08.2020

Frontier Communications Encourages Customers to Prepare for Hurricane Laura

Frontier Communications encourages customers to be safe and prepared for the potential impacts from Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 hurricane forecast to bring storm surge, winds and flooding to eastern Texas and Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center. In addition to securing food, water and storm supplies, Frontier encourages customers to prepare a communications emergency kit. This includes lists of important phone numbers, account information, and charging supplies. “Frontier’s Emergency Response Center is open and our teams are taking the necessary steps to prepare for potential impacts from the storm and for recovery following Laura,” said Greg Stephens, Frontier’s Senior Vice President of Operations for the Central Region. “This includes hardening our facilities, fueling generators and preparing to address network issues that may result from storm-related causes.” Frontier recommends that customers assemble a communications kit that includes portable chargers for mobile devices and a laminated physical list of important places and phone numbers. We rely on our devices and phones for contact information and may not memorize even close family’s numbers. If your phone dies, a physical list lets you easily reach family, insurance agents, hospitals, and other important contacts. Laminating the list can keep it dry and durable for future use. Frontier provides a Frontier Storm Ready Card, which can be easily printed from this link, to store in a pocket or wallet for quick access to important information. Once a storm has passed, clearing damage and restoring power are the priority. Broadband service, which depends on local electric power, may be affected when power is out as commercial power companies have a hierarchy of customers —such as hospitals, police and emergency responders— which get priority power restoration. While traditional copper network telephones can work without external power, telecommunication network systems require electricity to function.

Here are some more storm preparedness tips:

Take photos of important documents like insurance policies, passports, social security cards, deeds and birth certificates, and store originals in a watertight container. Use a cloud service like Frontier Secure to save important data remotely in case your mobile device is lost or damaged. If you have a landline, forward your home calls to your wireless number in case of emergency and/or evacuation. Customers with cordless phones should consider getting a corded phone that can be plugged directly into a phone jack. If commercial power is unavailable, phone lines generally have enough battery power to allow a corded phone on the copper network to operate; cordless phones do not. Frontier Communications is here to help. Contact 888-FRONTIER (888-376-6843) to learn more about product and service options, or visit Frontier’s hurricane preparation page for more on how to stormproof your communications.

