|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 04.03.2021
FTS International Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results
FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) today reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, commented “2021 is off to a strong start with us operating 13 active fleets compared to an average of 10.5 in the fourth quarter. Our fleets are continually setting new efficiency records. While market pricing for frac services remains low, we are seeing modest improvements. As a result, we expect to report positive adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter, despite the loss of about 760 stages related to severe winter weather in February. We are optimistic for the remainder of the year and expect activity levels and pricing to continue increasing.”
Mr. Doss commented “I’m thankful for our great team, vendors, and customers who helped us continue normal business operations during the financial restructuring process. We are now debt-free with strong liquidity, making us a considerably stronger, more nimble company.”
Results for the fourth quarter are presented separately as the “Predecessor” period from October 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 and the “Successor” period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Similarly, results for the year are presented separately as the “Predecessor” period from January 1, 2020 through November 19, 2020 and the “Successor” period from November 20, 2020 through December 31, 2020.
In addition to presenting Successor and Predecessor periods, we also present our results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on a combined basis (i.e., by combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor periods). These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP, but we believe that describing certain period-over-period variances and trends in our activity levels on a combined basis facilitates a meaningful analysis of our operating results and cash flows.
Revenue was $49.8 million, up from $32.1 million
Net income was $93.3 million, including a positive contribution from reorganization items of $114.9 million, up from a loss of $68.7 million, including a negative contribution of $13.7 million from reorganization items and $18.5 million of transaction costs
Adjusted EBITDA was $(5.2) million, compared to $(7.6) million
Capital expenditures were $1.8 million, compared to $2.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures was $(7.0) million, compared to $(10.1) million
Net cash used in operating activities was $12.8 million, including a use of cash of $35.9 million associated with reorganization items, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $37.7 million, including a use of cash of $18.5 million for transaction costs
Combined Full Year 2020 Compared to Full Year 2019
Revenue was $262.9 million, compared to $776.6 million
Net loss was $37.8 million, compared to a loss of $72.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million, compared to $129.6 million
Capital expenditures were $21.1 million, compared to $54.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures was $(20.7) million, compared to $75.2 million
Net cash used in operating activities was $43.6 million, including a use of cash of $54.4 million associated with reorganization items, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $123.9 million
Two of our fleets are working with large independent E&P customers utilizing a simul-frac technique that involves stimulating two horizontal wells at the same time. This technique is gaining increased interest across the industry as a way to further reduce completion costs.
We completed 5,243 stages during the fourth quarter, or 632 stages per fully-utilized fleet. This compares to 3,243 stages during the third quarter, or 579 stages per fully-utilized fleet. In addition, our fleets pumped an average of 15.1 hours per active day in the fourth quarter, compared to an average of 14.9 hours per active day in the third quarter.
As of December 31, 2020, we had $94.0 million of cash and approximately $13.2 million of net availability under our revolving credit facility, or total liquidity of $107.2 million at year end. We had no borrowings under our revolving credit facility during the fourth quarter, which has a total capacity of $40 million. We also had $12.7 million of restricted cash, included in other current assets, as of December 31, 2020 associated with the restructuring.
As a result of the restructuring, we terminated our sand supply contracts. Apart from the payment described above, we paid $18.8 million of supply commitment payments in the first half of 2020 under the normal course of business prior to the termination of the contracts. We do not expect any future charges or payments related to these Predecessor contracts.
Please see below for instructions on how to access the conference call and webcast. If you intend to ask a question in the Q&A portion of the call, please join by phone.
By Phone:
Dial (312) 429-0440 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through March 26 by dialing (402) 977-9140 and using the conference ID 21990586#.
By Webcast:
Connect to the webcast via the Events page of FTSI’s website at www.FTSI.com/investor-relations/events. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.
To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: the effects of our bankruptcy proceedings on our business, liquidity, results of operations and prospects and the interests of various constituents; a further decline or future decline in domestic spending by the onshore oil and natural gas industry; continued volatility or future volatility in oil and natural gas prices; deterioration in general economic conditions or a continued weakening or future weakening of the broader energy industry; federal, state and local regulation of hydraulic fracturing and other oilfield service activities, as well as exploration and production activities, including public pressure on governmental bodies and regulatory agencies to regulate our industry; our ability to obtain permits, approvals and authorizations from governmental and third parties; the effects of or changes to U.S. and foreign government regulation; the price and availability of alternative fuels and energy sources; the discovery rates of new oil and natural gas reserves; and other factors described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. These risks are not exhaustive.
Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. The exclusion of certain expenses facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;
although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect supply commitment charges;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring related expenses;
other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and our other GAAP results.
The table included under “Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Calculations of Adjusted EBITDA per Fleet, Adjusted EBITDA Less Capital Expenditures, and Fully-utilized Fleets” provides a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.
22.6
$
27.2
$
49.8
$
32.1
$
142.3
$
22.6
$
239.6
$
262.2
$
775.7
–
–
–
–
–
–
0.7
0.7
0.9
22.6
27.2
49.8
32.1
142.3
22.6
240.3
262.9
776.6
24.1
23.0
47.1
30.7
101.5
24.1
197.2
221.3
573.9
4.7
5.1
9.8
11.8
22.7
4.7
47.8
52.5
89.1
4.8
9.1
13.9
17.8
22.1
4.8
68.5
73.3
90.0
0.3
0.1
0.4
19.4
2.1
0.3
34.1
34.4
74.6
–
–
–
–
(0.4
)
–
0.1
0.1
(1.4
)
33.9
37.3
71.2
79.7
148.0
33.9
347.7
381.6
826.2
(11.3
)
(10.1
)
(21.4
)
(47.6
)
(5.7
)
(11.3
)
(107.4
)
(118.7
)
(49.6
)
–
–
–
(7.4
)
(7.2
)
–
(22.1
)
(22.1
)
(30.7
)
–
–
–
–
–
–
2.0
2.0
1.2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
7.0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
0.6
(2.1
)
117.0
114.9
(13.7
)
–
(2.1
)
103.3
101.2
–
(13.4
)
106.9
93.5
(68.7
)
(12.9
)
(13.4
)
(24.2
)
(37.6
)
(71.5
)
–
0.2
0.2
–
0.1
–
0.2
0.2
1.4
(13.4
)
$
106.7
$
93.3
$
(68.7
)
$
(13.0
)
$
(13.4
)
$
(24.4
)
$
(37.8
)
$
(72.9
)
(0.96
)
$
19.83
$
(12.77
)
$
(2.42
)
$
(0.96
)
$
(4.54
)
$
(13.40
)
13,990
5,382
5,381
5,365
13,990
5,377
5,440
94.0
$
144.5
$
223.0
26.9
28.6
77.0
29.0
35.6
45.5
19.5
20.3
7.0
169.4
229.0
352.5
132.3
185.9
227.0
4.5
6.4
26.3
7.4
29.5
29.5
1.4
1.4
4.0
315.0
$
452.2
$
639.3
26.9
$
14.8
$
36.4
12.5
9.6
22.9
3.0
4.6
14.3
0.3
12.8
11.6
42.7
41.8
85.2
–
–
456.9
3.3
3.8
13.9
2.4
2.5
45.6
–
488.1
–
48.4
536.2
601.6
266.6
(84.0
)
37.7
315.0
$
452.2
$
639.3
(13.4
)
$
106.7
$
93.3
$
(68.7
)
$
(13.0
)
$
(13.4
)
$
(24.4
)
$
(37.8
)
$
(72.9
)
4.8
9.1
13.9
17.8
22.1
4.8
68.5
73.3
90.0
0.4
1.5
1.9
2.8
5.8
0.4
10.9
11.3
15.4
–
–
–
1.1
0.4
–
2.0
2.0
1.8
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
9.7
–
–
–
–
(0.4
)
–
0.1
0.1
(1.4
)
–
–
–
–
–
–
(2.0
)
(2.0
)
(1.2
)
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
(7.0
)
–
–
–
0.6
1.2
–
5.1
5.1
6.4
–
(131.0
)
(131.0
)
12.3
–
–
(118.7
)
(118.7
)
–
–
–
–
–
0.9
–
9.1
9.1
58.5
–
(12.5
)
(12.5
)
–
(1.5
)
–
(31.3
)
(31.3
)
(17.6
)
–
–
–
0.1
4.7
–
0.9
0.9
4.7
3.2
(1.5
)
1.7
(7.9
)
40.3
3.2
46.0
49.2
79.0
2.2
2.1
4.3
3.8
(0.6
)
2.2
6.9
9.1
14.0
(0.1
)
0.5
0.4
(5.2
)
5.4
(0.1
)
(3.8
)
(3.9
)
(1.5
)
5.5
7.0
12.5
0.4
(18.8
)
5.5
(13.9
)
(8.4
)
(47.3
)
0.3
2.4
2.7
5.2
(12.5
)
0.3
(1.9
)
(1.6
)
(6.7
)
2.9
(15.7
)
(12.8
)
(37.7
)
34.0
2.9
(46.5
)
(43.6
)
123.9
(1.5
)
(0.3
)
(1.8
)
(2.5
)
(14.9
)
(1.5
)
(19.6
)
(21.1
)
(54.4
)
–
0.1
0.1
–
1.4
–
0.2
0.2
3.3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
30.7
(1.5
)
(0.2
)
(1.7
)
(2.5
)
(13.5
)
(1.5
)
(19.4
)
(20.9
)
(20.4
)
–
–
–
–
–
–
(20.6
)
(20.6
)
(46.4
)
–
(30.7
)
(30.7
)
–
–
–
(30.7
)
(30.7
)
–
–
–
–
–
(1.6
)
–
–
–
(9.9
)
–
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
–
(0.1
)
–
(0.3
)
(0.3
)
(2.0
)
–
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
–
–
–
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
–
–
(31.1
)
(31.1
)
–
(1.7
)
–
(51.8
)
(51.8
)
(58.3
)
1.4
(47.0
)
(45.6
)
(40.2
)
18.8
1.4
(117.7
)
(116.3
)
45.2
105.3
152.3
152.3
192.5
204.2
105.3
223.0
223.0
177.8
106.7
$
105.3
$
106.7
$
152.3
$
223.0
$
106.7
$
105.3
$
106.7
$
223.0
(13.4
)
$
106.7
$
93.3
$
(68.7
)
$
(13.0
)
$
(13.4
)
$
(24.4
)
$
(37.8
)
$
(72.9
)
–
–
–
7.4
7.2
–
22.1
22.1
30.7
–
0.2
0.2
–
0.1
–
0.2
0.2
1.4
4.8
9.1
13.9
17.8
22.1
4.8
68.5
73.3
90.0
–
–
–
–
(0.4
)
–
0.1
0.1
(1.4
)
–
–
–
–
–
–
(2.0
)
(2.0
)
(1.2
)
0.4
1.5
1.9
2.8
5.8
0.4
10.9
11.3
15.4
–
–
–
–
–
–
9.1
9.1
58.5
–
–
–
0.6
1.2
–
5.1
5.1
6.4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
9.7
–
–
–
–
–
–
1.0
1.0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
(7.0
)
–
–
–
18.5
0.9
–
18.5
18.5
–
2.1
(117.0
)
(114.9
)
13.7
–
2.1
(103.3
)
(101.2
)
–
0.3
0.1
0.4
0.3
–
0.3
0.4
0.7
–
(5.8
)
$
0.6
$
(5.2
)
$
(7.6
)
$
23.9
$
(5.8
)
$
6.2
$
0.4
$
129.6
10.5
7.3
16.5
9.7
19.3
79
%
77
%
76
%
77
%
83
%
8.3
5.6
12.6
7.5
16.1
(5.2
)
(7.6
)
23.9
0.4
129.6
8.3
5.6
12.6
7.5
16.1
$
(2.5
)
$
(5.4
)
$
7.6
$
0.1
$
8.0
(5.2
)
(7.6
)
23.9
0.4
129.6
(1.8
)
(2.5
)
(14.9
)
(21.1
)
(54.4
)
$
(7.0
)
$
(10.1
)
$
9.0
$
(20.7
)
$
75.2
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer