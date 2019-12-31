|
21:20 | 15.03.2021
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter (“Q4 2020”) and full year ended December 31, 2020.
“I am proud of how our team addressed the challenges in 2020 brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and am optimistic about Fuel Tech’s prospects for 2021 and beyond,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. “With the closing of our financing in February 2021, we now have approximately $37 million in cash and no debt. We intend to prudently deploy this fresh capital as required to support the growth of our core businesses, accelerate our entry into the dissolved gas infusion / water treatment solutions market, and expand our solutions portfolio with products and technologies that we believe could provide our Company with additional growth potential. We believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on the anticipated global demand for emissions control solutions and water purification technologies, with near-term demand driven by government policies, public advocacy and financial investment. For 2021, we intend to maintain the lean operating structure that we have created over the last several years and will be guided by a focus on operational excellence, client service, innovation and financial improvement.”
Mr. Arnone continued, “We generated improved performance within our FUEL CHEM® business segment during Q4 2020. This reflects contributions from the installation of our TIFI® Targeted In-Furnace Injection technology on new domestic coal-fired unit accounts and a return to more normalized run rates across our fleet following a period of slower unit activity due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are continuing to pursue FUEL CHEM application opportunities in the U.S. where owners of coal-fired power generation boilers seek to remain competitive in dispatch markets via the utilization of lower-cost, lower-quality fuels. Outside the U.S. we are focused on multiple sites, including those that burn high sulfur fuel oil in Mexico, biomass and municipal solid waste units in Europe, and coal at sites in Southeast Asia where power demand and related pricing is high, and slagging is an issue.
“Within our Air Pollution Control (APC) business, we expect to capitalize on continuing opportunities for natural gas and industrial applications, with a focus on our SCR and ULTRA technologies on a global basis. The year 2020 was difficult for our APC business, due in large part to pandemic uncertainties and their impact on industrial purchasing activity. However, we remain intensely focused on providing support for bid requests for custom-engineered solutions that fulfill the unique needs of each of our clients and expect that our markets will improve in 2021 as global economic activity strengthens. Despite an overall slowdown in activity, we entered the new year with a global sales pipeline of $40-50 million.”
Gross margin for Q4 2020 was 41.9% of revenues compared to 0.1% of revenues in Q4 2019. Gross margin in Q4 2020 primarily reflected the mix between APC and FUEL CHEM revenues recognized during the quarter. Gross margin in Q4 2019 included a $2.0 million charge in cost of sales for the period related to an equipment warranty liability with a U.S. APC customer. Excluding the impact of the charge, gross margin in Q4 2019 was 41.1% of revenues. As previously announced, Fuel Tech reached a settlement with its insurance carrier and in Q3 2020 recorded a receivable for the proceeds that reduced cost of sales for the APC business. Collection of the receivable was recorded in Q4 2020.
SG&A expenses declined by 15.3% to $3.8 million from $4.5 million in Q4 2019, reflecting lower administrative and professional services costs.
Net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $(1.5) million, or $(0.07) per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $(4.3) million, or $(0.18) per share, in Q4 2019. Excluding the impact of the insurance settlement, net loss from continuing operations in Q4 2019 was $(2.3) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share.
Consolidated APC segment backlog at December 31, 2020 was $5.3 million, of which $4.9 million was domestic, as compared to backlog at December 31, 2019 of $9.7 million, of which $8.6 million was domestic.
APC segment revenues increased to $2.5 million in Q4 2020 from $1.7 million in Q4 2019, primarily the result of project timing. APC gross margin was $0.7 million, or 29% of revenue, in Q4 2020. In Q4 2019, APC gross margin, including the $2.0 million warranty charge, was $(1.5) million. Excluding the warranty charge, APC gross margin in Q4 2019 was $0.5 million, or 28% of revenue.
FUEL CHEM segment revenues rose to $3.7 million from $3.2 million in Q4 2019, primarily reflecting installations on three new units during Q3 2020. Segment gross margin was 51% in Q4 2020 and 48% in Q4 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.1) million in Q4 2020 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.9) million in Q4 2019.
Consolidated gross margin for full year 2020 and 2019 was 47.2% and 35.5%, respectively, reflecting the factors cited above. Excluding the impact of the $2.6 million insurance settlement and current year claim costs, gross margin in 2020 was 29.8%.
SG&A expenses for 2020 declined by 20.9% to $13.6 million from $17.2 million in 2019, reflecting the Company’s previously completed cost containment initiatives. SG&A attributable to the Company’s China operations was $0.3 million in 2020 as compared to $1.8 million in 2019.
Net loss from continuing operations was $(4.3) million, or $(0.17) per share, in 2020. Net loss from continuing operations in 2019, including the unreimbursed customer remediation costs, was $(7.9) million, or $(0.32) per share. Excluding the impact of the unreimbursed customer remediation costs, net loss from continuing operations in 2019 was $(5.9) million, or $(0.24) per share.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.9) million in 2020 as compared to $(6.2) million in 2019.
As previously announced, on February 17, 2021 Fuel Tech closed a private placement that consisted of 5,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,500,000 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $5.1625 per share and associated warrant, that was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Total gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $25.8 million before fees and expenses.
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
2020
2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,640
$
10,914
Restricted cash
1,595
2,080
Accounts receivable, net
6,548
6,473
Inventories, net
97
264
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,193
1,879
Total current assets
21,073
21,610
Property and equipment, net
5,220
5,662
Goodwill
2,116
2,116
Other intangible assets, net
553
906
Restricted cash
371
507
Right-of-use operating lease assets
394
362
Other assets
361
443
Total assets
$
30,088
$
31,606
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,353
$
2,117
Accrued liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities – current
149
182
Employee compensation
930
519
Other accrued liabilities
2,099
1,976
Total current liabilities
5,531
4,794
Operating lease liabilities – non-current
237
180
Long-term borrowings
1,556
—
Deferred income taxes
134
171
Other liabilities
309
286
Total liabilities
7,767
5,431
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 25,639,702 and 25,053,480 shares issued, and 25,228,951 and 24,592,578 outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively
262
254
Additional paid-in capital
140,138
139,560
Accumulated deficit
(114,603
)
(110,325
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,370
)
(1,778
)
Nil coupon perpetual loan notes
76
76
Treasury stock, at cost (Note 6)
(2,182
)
(1,612
)
Total stockholders’ equity
22,321
26,175
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
30,088
$
31,606
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
6,216
$
4,912
$
22,550
$
30,467
Cost of sales
3,613
4,883
11,912
19,637
Selling, general and administrative
3,775
4,456
13,600
17,191
Restructuring charge
—
—
—
625
Research and development
297
304
1,177
1,127
Intangible assets abandonment
197
—
197
127
7,882
9,643
26,886
38,707
(1,666
)
(4,731
)
(4,336
)
(8,240
)
Interest (expense) income
(4
)
19
(4
)
41
Foreign exchange gain
—
370
—
370
Other income (expense), net
35
(7
)
119
(8
)
(1,635
)
(4,349
)
(4,221
)
(7,837
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
92
9
(57
)
(14
)
(1,543
)
(4,340
)
(4,278
)
(7,851
)
Loss from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(1
)
$
(1,543
)
$
(4,340
)
$
(4,278
)
$
(7,852
)
Continuing operations
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.32
)
Discontinued operations
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.32
)
Continuing operations
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.32
)
Discontinued operations
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.32
)
Basic
24,798,000
24,257,000
24,691,000
24,202,000
Diluted
24,798,000
24,257,000
24,691,000
24,202,000
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net loss
$
(1,543
)
$
(4,340
)
$
(4,278
)
$
(7,852
)
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
219
(217
)
408
(493
)
Comprehensive loss
$
(1,324
)
$
(4,557
)
$
(3,870
)
$
(8,345
)
(in thousands)
For the years ended December 31,
2020
2019
Net loss
$
(4,278
)
$
(7,852
)
Loss from discontinued operations
—
1
Net loss from continuing operations
(4,278
)
(7,851
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
663
810
Amortization
185
186
Gain on disposal of equipment
(5
)
(3
)
Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries
(1,026
)
421
Deferred income taxes
(38
)
—
Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures
290
574
Intangible assets abandonment
197
127
Excess and obsolete inventory provision
—
(131
)
Foreign exchange gain
—
370
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,095
11,415
Inventories
171
818
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets
(161
)
2,239
Accounts payable
198
(7,331
)
Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities
2
(5,010
)
Net cash used in operating activities – continuing operations
(2,707
)
(3,366
)
Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations
—
(21
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,707
)
(3,387
)
Purchases of equipment and patents
(247
)
(550
)
Net cash used in investing activities – continued operations
(247
)
(550
)
Net cash provided by investing activities – discontinued operations
—
505
Net cash used in investing activities
(247
)
(45
)
Proceeds from Borrowings
1,556
—
Proceeds from Option Exercises
296
—
Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants
(570
)
(128
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,282
(128
)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
777
(998
)
(895
)
(4,558
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
13,501
18,059
$
12,606
$
13,501
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for:
Income taxes
$
95
$
18
(in thousands)
Air
FUEL
Other
Total
Revenues from external customers
$
2,538
$
3,678
$
—
$
6,216
Cost of sales
(1,801
)
(1,812
)
—
(3,613
)
Gross margin
737
1,866
—
2,603
Selling, general and administrative
—
—
(3,775
)
(3,775
)
Research and development
—
—
(297
)
(297
)
Intangible assets abandonment
—
—
(197
)
(197
)
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
$
737
$
1,866
$
(4,269
)
$
(1,666
)
Air
FUEL
Other
Total
Revenues from external customers
$
1,674
$
3,238
$
—
$
4,912
Cost of sales
(3,194
)
(1,689
)
—
(4,883
)
Gross margin
(1,520
)
1,549
—
29
Selling, general and administrative
—
—
(4,456
)
(4,456
)
Research and development
—
—
(304
)
(304
)
Intangible assets abandonment
—
—
—
—
Operating (loss) income from continuing operations
$
(1,520
)
$
1,549
$
(4,760
)
$
(4,731
)
Air
FUEL
Other
Total
Revenues from external customers
$
8,557
$
13,993
$
—
$
22,550
Cost of sales
(4,583
)
(7,329
)
—
(11,912
)
Gross margin
3,974
6,664
—
10,638
Selling, general and administrative
—
—
(13,600
)
(13,600
)
Restructuring charge
—
—
—
—
Research and development
—
—
(1,177
)
(1,177
)
Intangible assets abandonment
—
—
(197
)
(197
)
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
$
3,974
$
6,664
$
(14,974
)
$
(4,336
)
Air
FUEL
Other
Total
Revenues from external customers
$
14,082
$
16,385
$
—
$
30,467
Cost of sales
(11,256
)
(8,381
)
—
(19,637
)
Gross margin
2,826
8,004
—
10,830
Selling, general and administrative
—
—
(17,191
)
(17,191
)
Restructuring charge
(625
)
—
—
(625
)
Research and development
—
—
(1,127
)
(1,127
)
Intangible assets abandonment
—
—
(127
)
(127
)
Operating income (loss) from continuing operations
$
2,201
$
8,004
$
(18,445
)
$
(8,240
)
Information concerning Fuel Tech’s operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the customer. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.
2020
2019
Revenues:
United States
$
18,622
$
25,882
Foreign
3,928
4,585
$
22,550
$
30,467
2020
2019
Assets:
United States
$
24,524
$
23,460
Foreign
5,564
8,764
$
30,088
$
32,224
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Loss
$
(1,543
)
$
(4,340
)
$
(4,278
)
$
(7,852
)
Interest expense, net
(4
)
(19
)
(4
)
(41
)
Income tax expense
(92
)
(9
)
57
14
Depreciation expense
168
166
663
810
Amortization expense
46
68
185
186
(1,425
)
(4,134
)
(3,377
)
(6,883
)
Intangible assets abandonment/impairment
197
–
197
127
Stock compensation expense
82
217
290
574
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(1,146
)
(3,917
)
(2,890
)
(6,182
)
Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.
