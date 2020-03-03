|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 03.03.2020
Fuel Tech Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Conference Call
Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) (or “the Company”), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:
(877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or
(201) 493-6749 (International)
The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s web site at www.ftek.com. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to dsullivan@equityny.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at www.ftek.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer