2:26 | 28.07.2020
Fujikura Releases Thin Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell Module Panels
Fujikura Ltd. (President & CEO: Masahiko Ito) has expanded its product lineup of thin Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell (DSSC) module panel and started the sales of those panels.
Under these circumstances, Fujikura has been selling DSSC module panels with distinguished features such as long term reliability and high power generation efficiency even under indoor illuminance, and they have been valued by many customers. On the other hand, in line with the increase in IoT device usages and diversification of their sizes, growth in customer needs for various shaped/sized solar cells had been recognized.
In response to such requirements, Fujikura has expanded its product lineup of DSSC module panels and started their sales. The increase in model range will realize easier designing and installation of our panels into IoT devices. We had only been providing some samples to limited number of customers for evaluation test purposes so far, but they will be accessible to every customers from now on.
In addition to the products, Fujikura is also offering supporting services on electric circuit designing when employing our DSSC module panel as a power source of IoT devices. We believe this service will provide our customers with solution to power source related problems, reduction in development lead time, furthermore, contribute to earlier realization of IoT society.
Please visit our website (https://dsc.fujikura.jp/en/) for more detailed information.
Fujikura is participating in the following online virtual events with this product. We look forward to your visit to our exhibition.
Internet of Things World (11-13 Aug. 2020)
Internet of Things World Asia (29 Sep. – 1 Oct. 2020)
