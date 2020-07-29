20:10 | 29.07.2020

Functional Remedies SVP Asa Waldstein Re-Elected to American Herbal Products Association’s Board

Functional Remedies, a wellness company that produces the highest quality, full-spectrum hemp oil plant-to-body products, today announced the appointment of its Senior VP of Operations, Asa Waldstein, to a one-year board position with the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA). AHPA is a national trade association and voice of the herbal products industry with a mission to promote the responsible commerce of herbal products to ensure that consumers continue to enjoy informed access to a wide variety of herbal goods.

“I’m honored to re-join AHPA’s prestigious board,” says Mr. Waldstein, Senior VP of Operations at Functional Remedies. “AHPA has been a leader in the herbal products marketplace for 40 years and has continued to lead the hemp conversation for over a decade with its Cannabis Committee. I am very thankful to the board for electing me to serve with its esteemed members.” Mr. Waldstein has previously served as an AHPA board member and was voted in 2019 by AHPA’s Board to Chair its dynamic Cannabis Committee, a position which enables Mr. Waldstein to drive hemp and dietary supplement regulations and compliance forward during an important time in the industry. As a Certified Clinical Herbalist (CCH) with 20 years of experience, Mr. Waldstein has dedicated his career to streamlining operations and growing businesses while being at the intersection of clinical herbalism, bioavailable nutrient delivery, and scientific substantiation. He has developed, manufactured, and marketed hundreds of dietary supplement products and has helped oversee three FDA GMP audits with no 483’s. Prior to Functional Remedies, Mr. Waldstein was the VP of Operations & Regulatory Affairs at Advanced Extraction. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Quicksilver Scientific, and General Manager at Empirical Labs. Mr. Waldstein is currently a member of the American Herbalist Guild and will continue to host his Boulder Hemp-CBD Education and Networking Series, designed to help catalyze the Colorado hemp community.

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies is a pioneer in the wellness industry creating the highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil plant-to-body products using all-natural and sustainable farming practices. With a process that’s been meticulously crafted over two decades, we’re a family-owned, doctor-recommended company whose products maximize the natural benefits of the whole plant to create a synergistic effect with the body. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Colorado, Functional Remedies products are third-party tested ensuring FDA compliance, GMP certified and remains the only hemp maker admitted to the Consumer Products Health Association. For more information, visit www.functionalremedies.com or www.synchronicityhempoil.com and follow Functional Remedies on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at synchronicityhemp.

