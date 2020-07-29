|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:10 | 29.07.2020
Functional Remedies SVP Asa Waldstein Re-Elected to American Herbal Products Association’s Board
Functional Remedies, a wellness company that produces the highest quality, full-spectrum hemp oil plant-to-body products, today announced the appointment of its Senior VP of Operations, Asa Waldstein, to a one-year board position with the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA). AHPA is a national trade association and voice of the herbal products industry with a mission to promote the responsible commerce of herbal products to ensure that consumers continue to enjoy informed access to a wide variety of herbal goods.
Mr. Waldstein has previously served as an AHPA board member and was voted in 2019 by AHPA’s Board to Chair its dynamic Cannabis Committee, a position which enables Mr. Waldstein to drive hemp and dietary supplement regulations and compliance forward during an important time in the industry.
As a Certified Clinical Herbalist (CCH) with 20 years of experience, Mr. Waldstein has dedicated his career to streamlining operations and growing businesses while being at the intersection of clinical herbalism, bioavailable nutrient delivery, and scientific substantiation. He has developed, manufactured, and marketed hundreds of dietary supplement products and has helped oversee three FDA GMP audits with no 483’s.
Prior to Functional Remedies, Mr. Waldstein was the VP of Operations & Regulatory Affairs at Advanced Extraction. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Quicksilver Scientific, and General Manager at Empirical Labs. Mr. Waldstein is currently a member of the American Herbalist Guild and will continue to host his Boulder Hemp-CBD Education and Networking Series, designed to help catalyze the Colorado hemp community.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer