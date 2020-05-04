16:20 | 04.05.2020

Fungicides Market to Garner $ 19.5 Bn, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of plant diseases, limited arable land, and increase in adoption of modern farming drive the growth of the global fungicides marketPORTLAND, Oregon, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Fungicides Market [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fungicides-market] by Active Ingredient (Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Triazoles, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, and Others), and Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027.” According to the report, the global fungicides industry was pegged at $13.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $19.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg] Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Rise in prevalence of plant diseases, limited arable land, and increase in adoption of modern farming drive the growth of the global fungicides market. On the other hand, inappropriate use of fungicides and emergence of organic farming curb the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for bio-fungicide is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Fungicides Gloves Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/582?reqfor=covid [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/582?reqfor=covid]The triazoles segment to retain its dominance by 2027-

Based on active ingredient, the triazoles segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global fungicides market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is due to its beneficial characteristics such as site specificity and others. The phenylamides segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.8% till 2027.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/582 [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/582]The fruits & vegetables segment to rule the roost-

Based on crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global fungicides market share in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain the dominant share throughout the forecast period. The fact that fruit and vegetable plants are often affected by fungal disorders has increased the use of fungicides to a significant extent which, in turn, fuels the segment growth. At the same time, the cereals & grains segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the study period.Europe, followed by North America, to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the global fungicides market. High demand from wheat producers and presence of key players in the region drive the growth of the market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/global-fungicides-market-is-expected-to-reach-16-2-billion-by-2020-allied-market-research.html] of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in population in countries such as India and China boosts the market growth.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/582 [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/582]Frontrunners in the industry-

— BASF SE

— Syngenta AG

— Tata Chemicals Ltd.

— Bayer AG

— FMC Corporation

— Adama Ltd.

— Corteva Inc.

— Nufarm Ltd.

— Sumitomo Chemical Company

— Novo Nordisk AG

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fungicides-market/purchase-options [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fungicides-market/purchase-options]Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access]Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world’s largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter]Similar Reports:Fluorochemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fluorochemicals-market]

Herbicides Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025 [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/herbicides-market]

Seed Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seed-treatment-market]

Propionic Acid Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/propionic-acid-market]

About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com[mailto:help@alliedmarketresearch.com]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com [https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/]

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research [https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research]Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg]Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpgAllied Market Research