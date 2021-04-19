|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 30.12.2021
Gabelli Utility Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all remaining outstanding 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares’). The Series A Preferred Shares will be redeemed at $25.13671875 per share (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of $25.00 per share (the “Liquidation Preference”) plus $0.13671875 per share representing accumulated but unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of January 31, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).
From and after the Redemption Date, the Series A Preferred Shares being redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the holders of the Series A Preferred Shares with respect to the Series A Preferred Shares will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price, without interest.
All of the Series A Preferred Shares are held in book-entry form through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and shares will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Series A Preferred Shares will be made by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as paying agent for this redemption.
The Series A Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GUT Pr A”, are rated “A1” by Moody’s Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.40625 per share. The Series A Preferred Shares were issued on July 28, 2003 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly.
Questions relating to, and requests for additional copies of, the notice of redemption and related materials may be directed to:
David Schachter
NYSE – GUT
