19:36 | 07.04.2021

Gaia Herbs Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer

Gaia Herbs, a leading natural herbal products brand in the United States, has announced the appointment of Jim Geikie to President and Chief Executive Officer for the company, effective immediately. Having previously served on the Gaia Herbs Board of Directors, Geikie is well acquainted with the pioneering brand and has the ideal background, experience, and vision to steer the organization towards continued success.

This press release features multimedia.

Geikie is perfectly suited for the position, bringing to the role more than 30 years of leadership experience, including over 18 years at Unilever that were followed by an equally successful stint at Burt’s Bees, where he led retail strategy, brand marketing, and business development. Geikie is currently a partner in One Better Ventures, a B-Corp Certified investment and advisory firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, which focuses on nurturing and developing consumer brands that are making a positive impact on the world. “It’s a tremendous honor to take on this leadership role. I believe deeply in Gaia Herbs’ mission of connecting plants and people and making a positive impact on the health of its customers and the planet,” said Jim Geikie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gaia Herbs. “Gaia Herbs is a highly respected legacy brand in the herbal industry that has helped millions of people over its 34-year history with its superior-quality plant-based wellness products, and this new position allows me to play a more active role in shaping the future of the company. I look forward to helping Gaia Herbs stay true to its mission while strategically growing the brand to achieve long-term objectives and reaching more people, helping them maintain good health.” In addition to welcoming Jim Geikie to this position, Gaia Herbs also formed a new partnership with One Better Ventures to help govern and operate the business and help further its mission to make plant-powered healing accessible to all. The two North Carolina benefit corporations will initially focus their alliance on strategy and operations, with One Better Ventures providing overall advisory support to the board and the Gaia Herbs’ executive team. The agreement also provides One Better Ventures an opportunity to make a future capital investment in Gaia Herbs. In addition to Jim Geikie assuming an Executive Director role on Gaia Herb’s Board of Directors, John Replogle, who is also a partner in One Better Ventures, will join the Board as an independent director. Jasper van Brakel, Gaia Herbs Board Chairman, conveyed, “Jim Geikie’s background, experience, and the shared value of improving the health and wellness of both consumers and the planet simultaneously make him a natural fit for this key leadership position. We are excited to deepen our work with both Jim and One Better Ventures, as the firm’s experience developing brands, innovating products, operating growth companies, and making a positive impact on various stakeholders is precisely what is needed at Gaia Herbs at this stage of the company’s life.” Geikie is excited to take the helm at Gaia Herbs and is confident that the company is poised for even greater success: “This past year has been a record year for Gaia Herbs, and I believe that the future has never been brighter for this purpose-centered business.”

About Gaia Herbs

For over 30 years, Gaia Herbs has been connecting people, plants, and planet to create healing. Today, Gaia Herbs is a leading herbal brand in North America committed to creating the highest quality health and wellness products assured for purity, potency, and integrity. The company offers more than 200 herbal products, including liquid extracts, functional powders, gummies, teas, and patented Liquid Phyto-Caps®. From Gaia Herbs’ Certified Organic farm nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the company uses regenerative agriculture methods to grow more than three million plants each year and harvests and extracts the herbs at just the right time, when their phytochemicals are at their peak. Gaia Herbs introduced the world’s first herb traceability program, meetyourherbs.com, which allows it to share complete transparency around its herbs and ingredients. The company is proud to be a Certified B Corporation® using business as a force for good™. Through the Gaia Herbs Roots Initiative, the company champions environmental and social sustainability on its farm and around the world. Learn more at gaiaherbs.com and join in the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram. All of Gaia Herbs products are sold through natural and independently owned health food stores across the nation as well as through gaiaherbs.com and other trusted online retail sites. To find a store near you, visit gaiaherbs.com/stores.

About One Better Ventures, LLC

One Better Ventures develops consumer-centric businesses that have a positive impact on the world. They advise, help operate, and invest in mission-driven companies with brands, products, business models, and teams that have scalable potential. A Certified B-Corporation®, its team members run One Better Ventures with a commitment to service and corporate citizenship in their community, working as aligned, principled, and patient investors and operating partners.

Do well. Do good. Do One Better.

