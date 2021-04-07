|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:36 | 07.04.2021
Gaia Herbs Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer
Gaia Herbs, a leading natural herbal products brand in the United States, has announced the appointment of Jim Geikie to President and Chief Executive Officer for the company, effective immediately. Having previously served on the Gaia Herbs Board of Directors, Geikie is well acquainted with the pioneering brand and has the ideal background, experience, and vision to steer the organization towards continued success.
“It’s a tremendous honor to take on this leadership role. I believe deeply in Gaia Herbs’ mission of connecting plants and people and making a positive impact on the health of its customers and the planet,” said Jim Geikie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gaia Herbs. “Gaia Herbs is a highly respected legacy brand in the herbal industry that has helped millions of people over its 34-year history with its superior-quality plant-based wellness products, and this new position allows me to play a more active role in shaping the future of the company. I look forward to helping Gaia Herbs stay true to its mission while strategically growing the brand to achieve long-term objectives and reaching more people, helping them maintain good health.”
In addition to welcoming Jim Geikie to this position, Gaia Herbs also formed a new partnership with One Better Ventures to help govern and operate the business and help further its mission to make plant-powered healing accessible to all. The two North Carolina benefit corporations will initially focus their alliance on strategy and operations, with One Better Ventures providing overall advisory support to the board and the Gaia Herbs’ executive team. The agreement also provides One Better Ventures an opportunity to make a future capital investment in Gaia Herbs. In addition to Jim Geikie assuming an Executive Director role on Gaia Herb’s Board of Directors, John Replogle, who is also a partner in One Better Ventures, will join the Board as an independent director.
Jasper van Brakel, Gaia Herbs Board Chairman, conveyed, “Jim Geikie’s background, experience, and the shared value of improving the health and wellness of both consumers and the planet simultaneously make him a natural fit for this key leadership position. We are excited to deepen our work with both Jim and One Better Ventures, as the firm’s experience developing brands, innovating products, operating growth companies, and making a positive impact on various stakeholders is precisely what is needed at Gaia Herbs at this stage of the company’s life.”
Geikie is excited to take the helm at Gaia Herbs and is confident that the company is poised for even greater success: “This past year has been a record year for Gaia Herbs, and I believe that the future has never been brighter for this purpose-centered business.”
All of Gaia Herbs products are sold through natural and independently owned health food stores across the nation as well as through gaiaherbs.com and other trusted online retail sites. To find a store near you, visit gaiaherbs.com/stores.
