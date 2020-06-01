17:05 | 01.06.2020

Gaia Herbs Offers Grants to Organizations Expanding Herbal Access for Underserved Populations in the United States

Gaia Herbs, a leading natural herbal products brand in the United States, is now accepting applications for $5,000 grants via its social impact program, the Gaia Herbs Roots Initiative (Gaia Roots). Open through July 31, the program is exclusive to organizations based in the United States that are working to increase herbal access to drive community empowerment and health. The four winners of the $5,000 grants will be announced in August. “Gaia Herbs has a strong foundation of advocating for farmer prosperity and environmental regeneration through our Gaia Roots program,” said Alison Czeczuga, Sustainability and Social Impact Manager of Gaia Herbs. “This year, we have broadened the emphasis for our small grants program to focus on projects expanding herbal access to underserved communities, supporting health and personal empowerment in these regions. There is a critical need in this area and our grants program will help communities develop and strengthen programs that bring herbs and herbal products to marginalized populations in a time when they are most urgently needed.” “This year within Western North Carolina, we’ve given away over 16,500 certified organic vegetable and medicinal herb seedlings to both non-profits who are fighting food insecurity, as well as our own employees. The Gaia Herbs Farm provides for not only our supply chain in creating herbal products, but also for our team and communities. In seeking to expand that powerful impact beyond the footprint of our own land, Gaia Roots was born,” said Angela McElwee, President and CEO of Gaia Herbs. “Our Gaia Roots small grants program represents the heart of our social impact work, enabling us to connect people and plants in meaningful, empowering ways. As a Certified B Corporation, we remain committed to using business as a force for good and are proud to be able to award financial grants to organizations providing greater herbal access to those in need.” The Gaia Roots small grants program is open to U.S.-based social enterprises, non-profit organizations, small businesses, individual herbalists, and naturopaths. To apply for the small grants program, focusing on projects supporting herbal access, organizations must complete the official application and provide a quarterly progress report on their project. In an effort to advance herbal knowledge and education, establishments must also be willing to allow Gaia Herbs to share its story. Examples of the types of projects that the initiative will fund include herbal educational programs, free clinics, mobile clinics, herbal farming and community garden projects. Gaia Roots was created to form partnerships with like-minded, purpose-driven individuals and organizations to develop programs that have a positive social and environmental impact in communities throughout the world. Guided by our purpose of connecting people, plants, and planet to create healing, our work is focused on the three key pillars of this initiative:

People – Gaia Roots educates and supports community organizations and small farmers focused on regenerative farming, herbal education, and social justice efforts. Through an annual small grants program, monetary awards are given to organizations meeting the grant criteria and focused on efforts to strengthen communities in the U.S.

Plants – Five percent of profits from specific product lines are donated to organizations that develop farmer training and education initiatives that empower marginalized farmers in the U.S. and empower herbal access to lower income and underserved populations.

Planet – Gaia Roots supports the positive works of other organizations helping to support regenerative agriculture projects beyond the regenerative practices at the Gaia Herbs farm, which helps make a larger positive impact globally. All Gaia Herbs products are sold through natural and independently owned health food stores across the nation as well as through gaiaherbs.com and other trusted online retail sites. To find a store near you, visit gaiaherbs.com/stores.

About Gaia Herbs

Since 1987, Gaia Herbs has been connecting plants, people, and planet to create healing. Today, Gaia Herbs is a leading herbal brand in North America with more than 200 liquid extracts, functional powders, teas, and patented Liquid Phyto-Caps®. Our dedication to quality and integrity is unparalleled and meticulously proven by science. We use organic methods to cultivate more than 3 million plants each year on our farm, and we screen the plants in our analytical laboratory to pinpoint the exact right time to harvest and extract in our state of-the-art processing facility. All of that leads to products exceptional in their purity and integrity. We offer the industry’s first comprehensive herb traceability program, meetyourherbs.com, which allows us to share complete transparency with our customers. We are proud to be a Certified B Corporation® using business as a force for good™. Our mission to nurture healthy connections with nature extends beyond our herbs through the Gaia Herbs Roots Initiative, which champions environmental and social sustainability on our farm, our community, and around the world. Learn more at gaiaherbs.com and join in the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005532/en/