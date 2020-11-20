|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:45 | 21.11.2020
Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, CAGR and Leading Key Players
The global galvanized pipe fitting market size is poised to grow by USD 1.31 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
APAC was the largest galvanized pipe fitting market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increase in construction activities due to the improving standards of living, the rising disposable incomes, and the growth in urbanization
The global galvanized pipe fitting market is fragmented. AB Alvenius Industrier, American Piping Products Inc., Detroit Nipple Works Inc., Improved Piping Product Inc., Missouri Pipe Fittings Co., Morrill Industries Inc., Mueller Industries Inc., Quality Pipe Products Inc., Smith-Cooper International Inc., and TUBESPEC are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this galvanized pipe fitting market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global galvanized pipe fitting market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Detailed information on factors that will assist galvanized pipe fitting market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the galvanized pipe fitting market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the galvanized pipe fitting market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of galvanized pipe fitting market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Non-residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Residential – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
AB Alvenius Industrier
American Piping Products Inc.
Detroit Nipple Works Inc.
Improved Piping Product Inc.
Missouri Pipe Fittings Co.
Morrill Industries Inc.
Mueller Industries Inc.
Quality Pipe Products Inc.
Smith-Cooper International Inc.
TUBESPEC
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
