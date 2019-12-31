|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:16 | 17.02.2020
Gardner Denver Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) announced today fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.
Fourth quarter revenues of $606 million were down 15% compared to the prior year and down 14% excluding the impact of FX. Net income in the quarter was $26 million, or $0.12 per share based on share count of 209 million, compared to prior year net income of $95 million, or $0.45 per share based on share count of 208 million. Adjusted net income decreased 35% to $77 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $119 million, or $0.57 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $135 million, down 29% compared to the prior year, and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues finished at 22.3%.
In the fourth quarter, Gardner Denver generated $99 million of cash flow from operating activities and invested $9 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $90 million, compared to $126 million in the prior year. Fourth quarter net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage improved to 2.0x, from 2.1x in the prior year.
Total revenues for 2019 were $2.5 billion, down 9% compared to the prior year and down 6% excluding the impact of FX. Net income for the year was $159 million, or $0.76 per share based on share count of 209 million compared to prior year of $269 million, or $1.29 per share based on share count of 209 million. Adjusted net income decreased 16% to $332 million, or $1.59 per share, compared to $395 million, or $1.89 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $565 million, down 17% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues decreased 230 basis points to 23.0% as compared to 25.3% in the prior year. Gardner Denver generated $343 million of cash flow from operating activities in the year and invested $43 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $300 million, or 189% of reported net income.
“In the fourth quarter, our Industrials segment delivered flat revenue growth and saw orders decline by 3%, both FX-adjusted, against strong prior year comps. From a regional perspective, both the Americas and Europe saw low single digit FX-adjusted revenue declines and APAC saw strong double digit growth driven primarily by growth in niche products and solid execution on custom projects. Margins were a particular highlight as the segment delivered 23.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin, an improvement of 50 basis points from prior year and 150 basis points sequentially from the third quarter, driven by the benefits from the Innovate to Value initiative (“i2V”), the previously announced restructuring actions and ongoing productivity initiatives,” continued Reynal.
“Within our Energy segment, the upstream business performed above expectations, due to increased penetration of our newly introduced products and solutions, to limit sequential revenue declines to 21%. The mid and downstream businesses experienced low double digit FX-adjusted revenue declines against strong prior year comps as market conditions were similar to what we saw in our Industrials segment. In the Medical segment, solid performance across both gas and liquid pump markets led to flat FX-adjusted revenue growth, and 60 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion against strong prior year comps of 19% revenue growth and 360 basis points of margin expansion,” stated Reynal.
Fourth quarter 2019 performance:
– Revenues of $333 million, down 1% compared to the prior year, and flat excluding the impact of FX; on top of 11% growth in the prior year excluding the impact of FX
– Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $79 million, up 1% from $78 million in the prior year
– Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.7%, up 50 basis points from 23.2% in the prior year, driven by operational efficiencies, including i2V and targeted cost reductions
– Upstream Energy orders of $79 million, down 52% compared to the prior year
– Revenues of $206 million, down 33% compared to the prior year, and down 32% excluding the impact of FX
– Upstream Energy revenues of $79 million, down 50% compared to the prior year
– Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $53 million, down 44% from $95 million in the prior year
– Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.0%, down 500 basis points from 31.0% in the prior year, driven by the expected declines in the upstream business
– Revenues of $67 million, down 2% compared to the prior year, and flat excluding the impact of FX; on top of 19% growth in the prior year excluding the impact of FX
– Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $21 million, flat to the prior year
– Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.8%, up 60 basis points from 30.2% in the prior year, driven by operational efficiencies and targeted cost reductions
This press release is not a solicitation of a proxy from any security holder of Gardner Denver. However, Ingersoll-Rand, Gardner Denver and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders of Gardner Denver in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Ingersoll-Rand may be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 12, 2019 and its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on April 23, 2019. Information about the directors and executive officers of Gardner Denver may be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2019, and its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the SEC on March 26, 2019.
Gardner Denver uses its website www.gardnerdenver.com as a channel of distribution of Company information. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on its website. Accordingly, investors should monitor Gardner Denver’s website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about Gardner Denver when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section of Gardner Denver’s website at http://investors.gardnerdenver.com.
Gardner Denver believes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are helpful supplemental measures to assist management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating results as they exclude certain items that are unusual in nature or whose fluctuation from period to period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of Gardner Denver’s business. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and certain non-cash, non-recurring and other adjustment items. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income including interest, depreciation and amortization of non-acquisition related intangible assets and excluding other items used to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and further adjusted for the tax effect of these exclusions. Gardner Denver believes that the adjustments applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are appropriate to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash items and about non-recurring items that the Company does not expect to continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by Adjusted Diluted Average Shares Outstanding.
Gardner Denver uses Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow conversion to review the liquidity of its operations. Gardner Denver measures Free Cash Flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures and Free Cash Flow conversion as Free Cash Flow divided by net income. Gardner Denver believes Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow conversion are useful supplemental financial measures for management and investors in assessing the Company’s ability to pursue business opportunities and investments and to service its debt. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow conversion are not measures of our liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities.
Management and Gardner Denver’s board of directors regularly use these measures as tools in evaluating the Company’s operating and financial performance and in establishing discretionary annual compensation. Such measures are provided in addition to, and should not be considered to be a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable measures under GAAP. In addition, Gardner Denver believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow conversion are frequently used by investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers, many of which also present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow conversion when reporting their results in an effort to facilitate an understanding of their operating and financial results and liquidity.
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow conversion should not be considered as alternatives to net income, diluted earnings per share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow conversion have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing Gardner Denver’s results as reported under GAAP.
Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow to their most comparable U.S. GAAP financial metrics for historical periods are presented in the tables below.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full year 2020 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for acquisitions related expenses, restructuring and other business transformation costs, gains or losses on foreign currency exchange and the timing and magnitude of other amounts in the reconciliation of historic numbers. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
(Unaudited)
605.8
$
712.7
$
2,451.9
$
2,689.8
380.5
443.8
1,540.2
1,677.3
225.3
268.9
911.7
1,012.5
113.4
104.2
436.4
434.6
31.6
32.4
124.3
125.8
32.7
(1.8
)
75.7
9.1
47.6
134.1
275.3
443.0
20.9
23.1
88.9
99.6
–
–
0.2
1.1
(1.6
)
(0.4
)
(4.7
)
(7.2
)
28.3
111.4
190.9
349.5
2.5
16.9
31.8
80.1
25.8
$
94.5
$
159.1
$
269.4
0.13
$
0.47
$
0.78
$
1.34
0.12
$
0.45
$
0.76
$
1.29
(Unaudited)
505.5
$
221.2
459.1
525.4
502.5
523.9
76.8
60.7
1,543.9
1,331.2
326.6
356.6
1,287.7
1,289.5
1,255.0
1,368.4
3.0
1.3
212.2
140.1
4,628.4
$
4,487.1
7.6
$
7.9
322.9
340.0
244.1
248.5
574.6
596.4
1,603.8
1,664.2
99.7
94.8
251.0
265.5
229.4
190.2
2,758.5
2,811.1
2.1
2.0
2,302.0
2,282.7
(141.4
)
(308.7
)
(256.0
)
(247.0
)
(36.8
)
(53.0
)
1,869.9
1,676.0
4,628.4
$
4,487.1
(Unaudited)
159.1
$
269.4
124.3
125.8
44.3
44.8
9.5
9.8
3.3
–
19.2
2.8
8.1
(1.9
)
0.8
(1.1
)
0.2
1.1
0.2
0.2
(21.3
)
4.0
54.7
13.2
18.7
(13.0
)
(9.2
)
69.6
(26.1
)
(38.9
)
(42.5
)
(41.3
)
343.3
444.5
(43.2
)
(52.2
)
(12.0
)
(186.3
)
0.9
3.5
(54.3
)
(235.0
)
(32.8
)
(337.6
)
(18.6
)
(40.7
)
42.7
6.8
(2.3
)
(1.4
)
(0.5
)
–
–
(0.1
)
(11.5
)
(373.0
)
6.8
(8.6
)
284.3
(172.1
)
221.2
393.3
505.5
$
221.2
(Unaudited)
25.8
$
94.5
$
159.1
$
269.4
0.13
$
0.47
$
0.78
$
1.34
0.12
$
0.45
$
0.76
$
1.29
2.5
16.9
31.8
80.1
28.0
29.1
112.5
111.9
9.6
13.6
25.6
38.8
20.0
3.6
54.6
16.7
–
–
0.1
–
–
0.7
–
2.9
–
1.1
0.6
4.3
6.2
(5.3
)
23.1
(2.3
)
–
–
0.2
1.1
5.0
(1.3
)
8.1
(1.9
)
–
(5.0
)
(6.0
)
(9.5
)
(0.2
)
2.2
0.6
2.2
20.1
31.2
77.9
119.0
76.8
$
118.9
$
332.4
$
394.7
0.38
$
0.59
$
1.63
$
1.96
0.37
$
0.57
$
1.59
$
1.89
204.8
201.1
203.5
201.6
209.4
207.7
208.9
209.1
209.4
207.7
208.9
209.1
(Unaudited)
25.8
$
94.5
$
159.1
$
269.4
20.9
23.1
88.9
99.6
2.5
16.9
31.8
80.1
13.5
13.3
53.8
54.6
31.6
32.4
124.3
125.8
9.6
13.6
25.6
38.8
20.0
3.6
54.6
16.7
–
–
0.1
–
–
0.7
–
2.9
–
1.1
0.6
4.3
6.2
(5.3
)
23.1
(2.3
)
–
–
0.2
1.1
5.0
(1.3
)
8.1
(1.9
)
–
(5.0
)
(6.0
)
(9.5
)
(0.2
)
2.2
0.6
2.2
134.9
$
189.8
$
564.8
$
681.8
20.9
23.1
88.9
99.6
20.1
31.2
77.9
119.0
13.5
13.3
53.8
54.6
3.6
3.3
11.8
13.9
76.8
$
118.9
$
332.4
$
394.7
99.0
146.2
343.3
444.5
9.4
20.1
43.2
52.2
89.6
$
126.1
$
300.1
$
392.3
(Unaudited)
333.1
$
337.6
$
1,301.3
$
1,303.3
205.8
307.0
870.2
1,121.1
66.9
68.1
280.4
265.4
605.8
$
712.7
$
2,451.9
$
2,689.8
78.8
$
78.2
$
296.6
$
288.2
53.5
95.3
225.1
337.8
20.6
20.6
84.4
75.0
152.9
$
194.1
$
606.1
$
701.0
18.0
$
4.3
$
41.3
$
19.2
20.9
23.1
88.9
99.6
45.1
45.7
178.1
180.4
9.6
13.6
25.6
38.8
20.0
3.6
54.6
16.7
–
–
0.1
–
–
0.7
–
2.9
–
1.1
0.6
4.3
6.2
(5.3
)
23.1
(2.3
)
–
–
0.2
1.1
5.0
(1.3
)
8.1
(1.9
)
–
(5.0
)
(6.0
)
(9.5
)
(0.2
)
2.2
0.6
2.2
28.3
$
111.4
$
190.9
$
349.5
