16:54 | 27.05.2020

Gary Fromer Named New CEO of DCO Energy

Effective June 1, Gary Fromer will become Chief Executive Officer of DCO Energy and DB Energy Assets. DCO’s founder Frank DiCola will retire from his role as co-Chief Executive Officer and assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board for DCO Energy and DB Energy Assets. In 2000, DiCola partnered with Joe and Michael Jingoli to found DCO Energy. Over the past two decades, DiCola has been the driving force in growing DCO into a respected leader in the North American alternative power generation market. DiCola will continue to provide leadership on key projects. Fromer has served as co-Chief Executive Officer of DCO Energy with DiCola over the past several months, and has had a long career prior to joining DCO, having served as a senior executive at Constellation Energy, as CEO of CPower, Inc. and as a senior executive at SAP. “Frank DiCola is an icon in the distributed energy industry and we and our clients will continue to benefit from his vision, clarity and execution,” said Fromer. “The DCO Energy team is excited to expand upon Frank’s legacy with his continuing leadership as Executive Chairman.” “I respect Gary Fromer and know he is well-respected throughout our industry as a growth-focused leader,” said DiCola. “The executive management team led by Joe and Michael Jingoli and I are fully invested in continuing to provide world-class distributed energy services for our customers and continuing to grow the DCO Energy platform with Gary at the helm.”

About DCO Energy

DCO Energy, LLC is an independent energy development company specializing in the development, engineering, construction, start-up, commissioning, operation, maintenance and management, and ownership of central energy centers, renewable energy projects and combined heat, chilling and power (CHCP) production facilities across North America and the Caribbean. Founded in 2000, DCO Energy has developed and operated energy systems delivering over 500 MW of electric power, 110,000 tons of chilled water, and more than four million pounds per hour of installed boiler capacity. For more information on DCO Energy, please visit www.dcoenergy.com.

