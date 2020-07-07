17:00 | 07.07.2020

Gas Turbine Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Enhanced Efficiency and Robustness of Gas Turbines to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the gas turbine market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005529/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Turbine Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Enhanced efficiency and robustness of gas turbines have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gas Turbine Market is segmented as below: Product Heavy-duty Gas Turbine Aeroderivative Gas Turbine End-user Power Generation Mobility Oil and Gas Others Technology CCGT OCGT Geography APAC MEA North America Europe South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43446Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gas turbine market report covers the following areas: Gas Turbine Market Size Gas Turbine Market Trends Gas Turbine Market Analysis This study identifies the development of GTCC and IGCC technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the gas turbine market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformGas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist gas turbine market growth during the next five years Estimation of the gas turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the gas turbine market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas turbine market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Heavy-duty gas turbine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Aeroderivative gas turbine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments Comparison by Technology CCGT – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 OCGT – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End-user Power generation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Mobility – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by End-user

Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers – Demand led growth Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Ansaldo Energia Spa Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Capstone Turbine Corp. Caterpillar Inc. General Electric Co. IHI Corp. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. OPRA Turbines Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

