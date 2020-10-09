|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:30 | 09.10.2020
Gas Turbine Market | Enhanced Efficiency of Gas Turbines to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
The global gas turbine market size is poised to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
APAC was the largest gas turbine market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of an extensive number of thermal power plants that are powered by coal will significantly drive gas turbine market growth in this region over the forecast period.
The global gas turbine market is fragmented. Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Turbine Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this gas turbine market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global gas turbine market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Detailed information on factors that will assist gas turbine market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gas turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gas turbine market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas turbine market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Heavy-duty gas turbine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Aeroderivative gas turbine – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Technology
CCGT – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
OCGT – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technology
Comparison by End-user
Power generation – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Mobility – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Ansaldo Energia Spa
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Capstone Turbine Corp.
Caterpillar Inc.
General Electric Co.
IHI Corp.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
OPRA Turbines
Siemens AG
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
