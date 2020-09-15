0:45 | 16.09.2020

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry| Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio

The global gas turbines market for power industry to register an incremental growth of USD 1.65 billion, witnessing a CAGR of almost 2% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the gas turbines market for power industry in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The gas turbines market for power industry will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio’s pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Increase compared to 2019.

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.

Major Gas Turbines Market Participants for Power Industry are

Ansaldo Energia Spa Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Capstone Turbine Corp. Caterpillar Inc. General Electric Co. IHI Corp. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. OPRA Turbines Siemens AG

Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry is segmented as below: Technology CCGT OCGT CCGTs segment will account for the largest share due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient gas turbines and replacement of coal-fired power plants. Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the government initiatives to shut down coal-based power plants in most APAC countries and encourage the use of natural gas as the fuel mix for generating electricity. The gas turbines market for power industry is driven by an increase in CCGT power plants and shutdown of coal-based power plants, as per Technavio’s pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in Industrials industry.

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

