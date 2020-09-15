|
0:45 | 16.09.2020
Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry| Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio
The global gas turbines market for power industry to register an incremental growth of USD 1.65 billion, witnessing a CAGR of almost 2% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the gas turbines market for power industry in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Capstone Turbine Corp.
Caterpillar Inc.
General Electric Co.
IHI Corp.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
OPRA Turbines
Siemens AG
Technology
CCGT
OCGT
CCGTs segment will account for the largest share due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient gas turbines and replacement of coal-fired power plants.
Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the government initiatives to shut down coal-based power plants in most APAC countries and encourage the use of natural gas as the fuel mix for generating electricity.
The gas turbines market for power industry is driven by an increase in CCGT power plants and shutdown of coal-based power plants, as per Technavio’s pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in Industrials industry.
Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Technology
CCGT – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
OCGT – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Technology
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
