14:45 | 02.03.2021

GE Current, a Daintree company, Unveils QuickStock Program for Faster Shipping of Its Most Popular Lighting Solutions

GE Current, a Daintree company is rolling out QuickStock, a new shipping program that will allow for lighting solutions to be processed, packaged and shipped out all in the same day. Customers in most locations throughout the U.S. can expect to receive their shipments within 24 to 48 hours. Products available for same day or next day delivery include the popular industry-leading Lumination®, Evolve® and Albeo® LED luminaries, among others. Lighting solutions within the QuickStock portfolio cover common indoor, outdoor and industrial applications. “The QuickStock program will get our industry-leading products into the hands of our customers faster than ever,” said Dan Jenkins, Current’s GM of Commercial LED Fixtures. “I think people are going to be impressed by the quick turnaround, and how this helps our partners and contractors to get the job done in less time.” The fast shipping is made possible through a network of distribution centers and stocking partners. It’s an important part of Current’s investment in local partners and high-demand fixtures and lamps, providing customers with improved shipping times and accelerated access to project-critical solutions. QuickStock is available now in most of the U.S. and will be rolling out in the West and Canada through the early part of March. For more information, visit www.gecurrent.com.

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

