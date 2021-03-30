19:40 | 30.03.2021

Gecina Targets Net Zero Carbon for Its Operational Portfolio by 2030 With its “CAN0P-2030” Plan

Regulatory News:

With CAN0P-2030 (Carbon Net Zero Plan), Gecina (Paris:GFC) is accelerating its low-carbon roadmap and targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its operations by 2030, building on the successful reduction of its carbon emissions by 26% over the past four years. Transformative ambition aligned with Gecina’s core values

The Company’s CSR policy is wide-ranging, integrated and fully aligned with its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. The decarbonization of its activities is at the heart of this policy, which is structured around four pillars: low carbon, biodiversity, wellbeing and circular economy. Driven by its tangible results since 2017, Gecina is accelerating its targets faced with the climate emergency by aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 across its operational portfolio, bringing its initial target forward by 20 years.

Low-carbon know-how and concrete results

Since 2008, Gecina has halved its CO2 emissions, including a 26% reduction in the last four years, accelerating its roadmap. This reduction has enabled it to cut its emissions three times more quickly than average for the sector in France according to the Green Building Observatory (OID). Gecina has a portfolio of buildings that meets the market’s best standards, with HQE/BREEAM In Use certification for 80% of its office assets (versus just 11% of the market according to an OID benchmark), while 100% of its buildings under development have the highest levels of certification. Alongside this, Gecina has rolled out the BBCA Renovation label across its development pipeline, thanks in particular to its circular economy policy, which contributes to the portfolio’s carbon performance once assets are in operation. Today, these projects are around 40% more carbon-efficient during their construction phase than they were in 2016. Thanks to all of these performances, Gecina is regularly ranked as one of the most advanced companies for CSR by the leading sustainability rating agencies. Its ambitious low-carbon strategy was recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), which awarded it its highest “A List” status. To achieve its goal of net zero carbon emissions, Gecina is leveraging several operational aspects: – Deploying low-carbon solutions on a wide scale, industrializing processes and working with an ecosystem of innovative partners, from industrial firms to startup incubators and investment funds such as Demeter Paris Fonds Vert and Fifth Wall, – Increasing the use of renewable energies, which already represent 40% of the energy mix with its CSR policy, – Continuing to reduce energy consumption by carrying out renovation work, – Further strengthening the integration of its environmental and financial performance by continuing to set up responsible loans.

Collective, company-wide ambition

CAN0P-2030 will help drive the Company’s transformation and aims to bring on board all of its employees and external stakeholders (clients, suppliers, city organizations, etc.). To achieve its ambitions, the Company is moving forward with the deployment of shared value creation drivers that have already been put in place, including: Establishing an internal carbon tax covering CO2 emissions for each operational division. This internal tax feeds into an internal carbon fund focused on supporting low-carbon actions proposed by employees. In the past two years, 13 projects have been supported. Incorporating an environmental performance criterion into long-term incentive plans for its employees. Setting up a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee within its Board of Directors in 2020. Integrating CSR into all of the Company’s activities (employee empowerment and engagement, cultural integration and training).

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our solidarity commitment program to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005910/en/