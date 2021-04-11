21:14 | 11.04.2021

genEquality’s First Inclusive Safety Mural Launches at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing, Queens

genEquality, a research-driven nonprofit organization focused on activating equality and inclusion through art and culture announces its first unveiling. United States Representative Grace Meng, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, and State Assemblymember Nily Rozic will be in attendance. The first community-created Inclusive Safety mural, led by Queens-based artist Anthony Posada, will be unveiled on Monday, April 12 at Townsend Harris High School in Flushing, Queens at 2:15pm. The Inclusive Safety Mural Series (ISMS) is a creative community engagement initiative that harnesses the power of art and community to activate us all to know, do, and be better in creating safe and inclusive communities. The ISMS brings together artists, students, educators, and residents to collaboratively design and create murals that promote Inclusive Safety. The initiative’s first five murals – one in each borough of New York City – are being unveiled throughout April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. The additional murals will be unveiled throughout the month at the following locations: Mott Haven, Bronx: artist Lola Lovenotes and students at International Community High School Flatbush, Brooklyn: artist Danielle Mastrion and students at Kurt Hahn Expeditionary High School Harlem, Manhattan: artist Giannina Gutierrez and residents of Polo Grounds Houses Stapleton Heights, Staten Island: artist La Femme Cheri and residents of Stapleton Houses In launching the Inclusive Safety Mural Series in New York City, genEquality has teamed up with several New York City governmental agencies, including the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, the Mayor’s Action Plan for Neighborhood Safety, the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, the NYC Commission for Human Rights, the NYC Department of Education, and the NYC Housing Authority. genEquality is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization on a mission to activate people to achieve gender equality through beliefs & behaviors. We use research-driven behavioral insights and creative design to inspire everyone towards small behavioral changes that make a big difference. Visit www.genEquality.org to learn more, and join us in the effort to activate and advance gender equality at work, at school, at home, and everywhere in between.

