|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:26 | 29.10.2020
General Mills and its Foundation Expand COVID-19 Charitable Response to $14 Million Due to Growing Hunger Rates
With acute food insecurity expected to double worldwide in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Mills Foundation announced an additional $4 million of philanthropic funding for nonprofit organizations working to alleviate growing food insecurity worldwide. The $4 million in supplemental funding is in addition to General Mills’ charitable response since March 2020 of $10 million worth of grants from the General Mills Foundation and food donations from the company to help food banks, food pantries and other anti-hunger organizations meet the elevated community needs driven by the pandemic.
The additional investment is focused on expanding the capacities of food bank networks and leading hunger relief programs to meet the increased community need for emergency meals and food assistance while also helping food systems become more sustainable, equitable and resilient. Among the organizations receiving added support from the General Mills Foundation through this $4 million grants package are the Global FoodBanking Network, the European Food Banks Federation, Second Harvest Heartland, the Global Child Nutrition Foundation and Feeding America.
“We know food banks and other hunger-fighting organizations are creatively working to address surging demand for assistance amid a reduced food supply, due to the pandemic,” said Mary Jane Melendez, Chief Sustainability and Social Impact Officer for General Mills. “These additional grants from the General Mills Foundation will support those extraordinary efforts to nourish people facing hunger, while also helping to ensure that the world’s good surplus food does not go to waste. We also encourage people to do what they can to support food banks in their own communities.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer